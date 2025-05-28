Details have been announced for Mid and East Antrim’s first ever Pride event in Ballymena this summer.

Described by organisers as a celebration of diversity, inclusion, and cross-community unity, the event will take place on International Pride Day, June 28, 2025.

In a post on the event’s Facebook page, organisers added: “The parade will assemble from after 1pm at the back area of the Waveney Road, towards the very back areas of the Household Recycling Centre. The entrance to the Household Recycling Centre should be kept clear at all times, except from when the parade is moving off.

“The parade will move off from the site at the Waveney Road from 2pm sharp.”

Details have been announced for Mid and East Antrim’s first Pride event this summer. Photo: Talpa from Pixabay

The parade will proceed from Waveney Road to Galgorm Road, Lower Mill Street, Wellington Street, Broughshane Street, William Street, and Ballymoney Street with the end point at Greenvale Street.

"Once the final group participating in the parade reaches the end point of the parade, groups will have around 10 minutes to disperse. Marshals and the PSNI will have a visible presence to help guide you on the way,” the post added.

"We want to minimise disruption caused to the businesses on Greenvale Street, some of whom are keen to support MEA Pride this year and will be engaging with them more in the coming days and weeks to assure that the day is a success for all concerned.

"We are of course aware of planned counter protests to our parade on the day, and ask members participating within our parade and the viewing public to not engage. The PSNI will be scattered throughout the route of the parade, and we ask anyone who may feel intimidated, threatened or made to feel uncomfortable at any point to seek help from members of the PSNI or from a marshal who will be visible in a high-visibility jacket.”

Three protests related to the Mid and East Antrim Pride parade are listed on the Parades Commission website.

The demonstrations by Gospel Bus Ministry, Ballymena Free Presbyterian Church, and United Christian Witness are also scheduled to take place on the afternoon of June 28.