Mid and East Antrim councillors have been given an update on leisure centre income for the financial year to date.

A report was presented to the council’s Neighbourhoods and Communities Committee. It said that gym equipment in each leisure centre gym in Larne, Carrickfergus and Ballymena has been replaced and exercise bikes in Carrick’s Amphitheatre and the Seven Towers Leisure Centre, in Ballymena, were replaced at an overall cost of £717,000.

It noted the largest leisure income comes from membership which is expected to raise £1.1m with the council-run swimming programme bringing in £460k. Membership income from the borough’s three leisure centres during 2023/24 was £1.2m.

Between April 2024 and October, Carrick’s Amphitheatre had 2,223 members monthly; Larne Leisure Centre, 1,109; Seven Towers Leisure Centre, 508.

Seven Towers Leisure Centre. Pic: Google

During this period, the Amphitheatre’s membership brought in £455,853, Larne Leisure Centre, £222,146, Seven Towers Leisure Centre, £101,205.

Eight hundred and seventy children took part in 130 swimming classes at the Amphitheatre, 650 children in Larne and 500 in Ballymena.

Swimming Sessions

The report indicates that since April, the swimming programme includes parent and baby sessions. There are also disability swimming sessions in the leisure centres.

Carrickfergus Amphitheatre. Photo: Mid and East Antrim Borough Council

This financial year, swimming lesson income is £93,300 at the Amphitheatre, £66,000 in Ballymena and £48,437 in Larne.

The report stated the proposed way forward was “continued investment in MEA leisure centres to ensure facilities stay current and provide members with value for money”.

Between April 1 and June 30, eight complaints about Seven Towers Leisure Centre related to leisure centre cleanliness, confusion around online bookings and issues with swimming classes for toddler groups, councillors were told recently.

There were 16 complaints between January and March about the Amphitheatre involving some showers not functioning and “deterioration of the spa area”.

Larne Leisure Centre. Pic: Local Democracy Reporting Service

Councillors were told the average number of users at the Amphitheatre is 1,000 daily “which results in a high likelihood of complaints”.

They were also told the Amphitheatre has a membership of 2,223 people and up to 900 children take part in swimming lessons each week.

The report also stated Amphitheatre staff have “a high proficiency in recording their complaints rather than a reflection of poor comparative service”.

A planning application has been submitted to the council’s planning department for a new £25m leisure, health and well-being centre in Ballymena.

Michelle Weir, Local Democracy Reporter