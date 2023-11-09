Mid and East Antrim Remembrance services to take place this weekend
Details are as follows:
Friday, November 10
Ballycarry – The parade will form up at the village War Memorial at 6.50pm, with a service at 7pm.
Remembrance Sunday, November 12
Ballymena – The parade will assemble at the Memorial Park at 10.40am with a War Memorial service at 10.50am. There will be a parade salute on Wellington Street at 11.30am with a service at St Patrick’s Church of Ireland at 12pm.
Carrickfergus - The parade leaves the Castle Car Park at 10.25am; elected members will join the parade as it passes the Town Hall. There will be a service at the war memorial at 11am and the salute will be taken on the parade’s return journey.
Larne – The parade leaves the Royal British Legion premises on Point Street at 10.35am. The salute will be taken on High Street and there will be services at the War Memorial at 10.55am and at First Larne Presbyterian Church at 11.30am.
Broughshane – The parade assembles at Broughshane Community Centre at 10.20am. There will be a service at the War Memorial and at 1st Broughshane Presbyterian Church. Following the church service the parade will return to the Community Centre for dispersal.
Cullybackey – The parade forms at Cullybackey Reformed Presbyterian Church car park at 2.30pm. There will be a service at the War Memorial and at Cunningham Memorial Presbyterian Church from 3pm.
Glynn – The parade departs from Glenvale Park at 2.45pm. There will be a service at the War Memorial at 2.50pm and at St John’s Parish Church.
Kells & Connor – The parade will assemble at the Remembrance Stone at 2.45pm with a service at the Remembrance Garden at 2pm.
Whitehead - There will be a service at the War Memorial at 10.45am.
Meanwhile, road users are being advised to expect delays across Mid and East Antrim this Sunday due to the planned parades. Local diversions will be in place where required.
A PSNI spokesperson said: “There may be slight, short disruption to traffic due to the volume of participants in the parades. If you can seek an alternative route to avoid any potential delays, please do so.”