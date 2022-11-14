Mid and East Antrim Remembrance Sunday in pictures
Remembrance services have taken place across Mid and East Antrim to commemorate those who lost their lives in both world wars and other conflicts.
Services were also held during the weekend at Whitehead, Broughshane, Cullybackey, Glynn, Kells and Connor, and Ballycarry.
Poppy wreaths were laid on behalf of council at each of the locations.
The first citizen, Alderman Noel Williams, said: “It is my honour as Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, as well as a former Royal Air Force officer, to take part in remembrance services for those who paid the ultimate price for our freedom.
“This is an emotional time for many and our thoughts are with them. The sacrifices made for us all must never be forgotten.”