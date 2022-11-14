Remembrance services have taken place across Mid and East Antrim to commemorate those who lost their lives in both world wars and other conflicts.

Tributes were paid to the fallen at ceremonies in Ballymena, Carrickfergus and Larne on Sunday.

Services were also held during the weekend at Whitehead, Broughshane, Cullybackey, Glynn, Kells and Connor, and Ballycarry.

Poppy wreaths were laid on behalf of council at each of the locations.

The first citizen, Alderman Noel Williams, said: “It is my honour as Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, as well as a former Royal Air Force officer, to take part in remembrance services for those who paid the ultimate price for our freedom.

“This is an emotional time for many and our thoughts are with them. The sacrifices made for us all must never be forgotten.”

1. Remembrance Sunday Members of the Larne community taking part in the service.

2. Larne Remembers Cadets standing guard at Larne War Memorial on Sunday.

3. Remembrance Sunday Remembering the fallen from two world wars and other theatres of conflict.

4. Remembrance Sunday Councillor Gregg McKeen laying a wreath at Larne War Memorial.