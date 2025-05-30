More Mid and East Antrim residents look set to benefit from assisted bin lifts after an updated policy was approved.

The borough council’s Environment and Economy Committee, which met at The Braid, in Ballymena, on Tuesday evening, agreed an updated assisted and additional capacity collection policy after the recommendation was proposed by Knockagh Ulster Unionist Alderman Andrew Wilson and seconded by Knockagh Independent Councillor Bobby Hadden.

The update will see the removal of charges for additional residual waste bin capacity for households that are approved for this service. A report to the committee said there will be no additional staff or waste disposal costs.

The council offers special collection services such as assisted bin and box collection and an additional capacity collection for households that meet specific criteria.

The assisted waste service is for residents who cannot present their waste bins or boxes for collection for medical reasons. Eligible householders must be authorised by someone such as a GP. The service can be approved for temporary or long-term need.

An additional capacity collection is available to large households of six of more residents or for those that produce medical waste.

Braid Alliance Cllr Chelsea Harwood asked if the local authority had sought feedback from agencies such as Mid and East Antrim Agewell Partnership adding that it “works closely with isolated elderly residents”.

Shaun Morley, the council’s director of operations, indicated the required checks have taken place.

Ald Wilson said: “I agree we need to help support residents who need help for medical reasons but let’s make the process as easy as we can.”

He asked about the inclusion of the mobility component of PIP (Personal Independence Payment) which he said, would “ease stress and anxiety for residents” and “relieve a level of pressure on stressed health care professionals”.

Knockagh Alliance Cllr Aaron Skinner commented that a lower component is “still a significant mobility issue”. He pointed out that awaiting a letter to say that someone could not bring out a bin could take months.

Ballymena DUP Cllr Lawrie Philpott urged caution over eligibility, saying: “We need to be careful where we go with this. We could end up needing more staff.”

Mr Morley said: “We would need to look at each case on an individual basis.”

Michelle Weir, Local Democracy Reporter

