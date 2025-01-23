Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Mid and East Antrim Borough Council has paid tribute to residents who died recently.

The Mayor, Alderman Beth Adger MBE, extended sympathy to their families and friends before members stood for a minute’s silence during a meeting at The Braid, in Ballymena.

In her address, the Mayor said: “I was saddened to hear of the sudden death of Alan Barkley, former director of environmental services, of legacy Carrickfergus Borough Council. On behalf of members, I would like to extend our sincere condolences to Alan’s family, friends and wider family circle. Our thoughts are with them at this sad time.

“I was also saddened to hear of the recent death of Trevor Kyle who worked for the legacy Ballymena Borough Council as assistant chief building control officer. On behalf of members, I would extend our sincere condolences to his wife Audrey, his brother Drew who worked for the council as a senior building control officer, friends and the wider family circle. Our thoughts are with them at this sad time.

Alan Barkley, former director of environmental services, of legacy Carrickfergus Borough Council. Photo: National World

“I was also saddened to learn of the death of John Cameron, the founder and owner of the Cameron’s department store in Ballymena. Mr Cameron, a stalwart in the Ballymena community was known and well-respected by both the local community and fellow business owners.

“On behalf of members, I would extend our sincere condolences to John’s family, friends and the wider business community. Our thoughts are with them at this sad time.

“I was also saddened to hear of the death of Bill Guiller, a well-known and talented photographer from Larne. Again, I would extend our sincere condolences to Bill’s family, wife Noreen, family, friends and wider family circle.

The Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Alderman Beth Adger MBE, led tributes at council. Photo: submitted

“I was also saddened to hear of the untimely death of Bradley Gracey from Ballygally, the son of Victoria Gracey who works in Larne Leisure Centre, On behalf of members, I wish to extend our sincere condolences to Victoria and her husband Raymond and the wider family circle.

“I also wish to extend sincere condolences to our colleague Councillor Gregg McKeen on the recent death of his mother Lillian. Our thoughts and support are with you Gregg and your family circle at this very difficult time.”

Michelle Weir, Local Democracy Reporter