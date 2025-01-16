Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Mid and East Antrim Council has acknowledged a need for “major investment” in its leisure centres to enable “critical refurbishments” to expand its swimming programme.

The council’s Neighbourhoods and Communities Committee was told developing swimming and pool activities could bring in almost £0.5m by the end of 2026/27.

Councillors were informed swimming programmes are “a significant contributor to income generation”. It is anticipated development of water activities could increase income from £476k during the next financial year to £495k in 2026/27.

A report to the committee stated, however, “major new investment and re-investment each year to keep abreast of preventative maintenance and critical refurbishment will be required to ensure the pool income projections can be achieved”.

The council operates Larne Leisure Centre, The Amphitheatre, Carrickfergus and Seven Towers Leisure Centre, Ballymena.

Larne Leisure Centre was built in 1968 and refurbished in 2011. It has a 25-metre, six-lane pool and a 20-metre learner pool. The Amphitheatre was built in 1979 and refurbished between 2007 and 2009. It also has a 25-metre, six-lane pool and a learner pool. Seven Towers Leisure Centre, built in 1970 and refurbished in 2001, has a 25-metre, six-lane pool, 20-metre learner pool and leisure pool with flumes.

Splash Pad

The report noted the council has agreed in principle to the development of a new health and well-being centre at St Patrick’s Barracks regeneration site in Ballymena. It will provide an eight lane 25-metre pool with a movable floor, a 20-metre learner pool with a movable floor and a “splash pad” area for babies and toddlers, if developed.

The report explained the aims of the council’s ‘MeAqua Academy’ development plan which are to maximise pool usage and increase the number of people who can swim, ensure programmes provide “clear pathways” for all swimmers and “recruit, develop and retain coaches, swimming teachers, lifeguards and volunteers”.

The programme was launched “to give every child in the borough the opportunity to learn to swim”. At the start of last year, 2,000 children have had swimming lessons in the borough’s pools.

It is expected the development plan will include bespoke programmes such as antenatal, quiet sessions and aqua aerobics as well as lane and recreational swimming, triathlon, water safety skills and use by swimming clubs.

Proposals include working with disability groups to develop further “inclusive” opportunities. There are also plans to extend swimming lessons for adult only groups and pre-school swimming.

The report also stated the council wishes to maintain current club usage and “ensure space within the programme for elite swimming sessions”.

It also seeks to develop water polo as part of the schools swimming programme. To enhance family and fun sessions, there are plans to obtain equipment for each centre and a pool inflatable at one location.

Patricia Allen, head of public protection, health and well-being, said during the lifespan of the programme, which will continue until 2027, the condition of facilities will need to be addressed “to remain capable of operating reliably”.

Alliance Councillor Lauren Gray commented: “I think it is fantastic to see numbers have gone up to 2,000.”

The officer said: “We are a bit of a victim of our own success. Sometimes it is difficult to get to the next swimming level. I am conscious of people who have got swimming lessons elsewhere.”

Michelle Weir, Local Democracy Reporter