The appeal comes from the Mayor as towns and villages prepare to switch on festive lights. Alderman Noel Williams said: “It has, and continues to be, a very challenging time for many within our community and that’s why our message this Christmas in Mid and East Antrim is that we all look out for one another during what is the #SeasonForSharing.

“The switching on of our Christmas lights across Mid and East Antrim is a much-loved key date in the calendars of many of our residents, and I, like them, am really looking forward to this year’s events which will bring entertainment, excitement, colour, music and joy to thousands of citizens.

“Supporting local high-street businesses has never been more important. With your help, we can use these events to kick start the festive season in Mid and East Antrim. Local retailers are the heart of our town centres and village high streets, and have everything you need this Christmas.”

A feast of entertainment is planned across Mid and East Antrim in the run up to Christmas.

The switch-on programme is as follows:

Larne – Friday, November 18, 5pm – 8pm. Santa will lead a parade from Larne Market Yard around 7pm before heading to Broadway to switch on the lights at 7.30pm. There will be a full programme of entertainment at Broadway from 5pm with Sound Goods Music and performances by Larne Cheerleading Club, the Salvation Army, Freefall and Larne Music Yard.

Carrickfergus – Friday 25 November, 4pm – 7pm. An afternoon of festive family fun before the lights switch on at High Street featuring Uplift Performing Arts, a magic show and live music from This Way Up. Santa’s reindeer will make an appearance between 4pm and 6.30pm. The civic carol service will take place in the St Nicholas’ Church, 5pm – 6pm, with the countdown to the official lights switch on at 6.30pm (approx). Weather dependent, a fireworks display will take place around 6.45pm from Fisherman's Quay.

Victorian Fair

Whitehead – Saturday, November 26, 12pm – 6.30pm. The popular Victorian Street Fair returns for 2022 with entertainers, arts and crafts, Christmas stalls and street vendors. There will be a live music stage, a chance to meet Santa in his grotto and demonstrations including spinning, lace-making and pottery. There will also be a selection of talks and storytelling including Billy Teare, Steve Diamond and David Hume. (Victorian Street Fair organised by Whitehead Community Association)

The civic carol service will take place in Whitehead Presbyterian Church from 4pm, followed by the official Christmas lights switch on at 5.30pm and a fireworks display at 6pm - along the promenade.

Greenisland – Thursday, December 1, 7pm – 8pm (Greenisland Community Centre). Performances by Silverstream Primary School and Greenisland Primary School choirs and a visit from Santa.

Ballymena – Saturday, November 19, 4pm – 7pm. Beginning at 4.00pm, the festive entertainment includes walkabout characters, Santa’s reindeers and toe-tapping tunes from the live concert stage at Broadway with live music from the Harry McGarrity Band and a choir.

The Santa parade starts from Wellington Street at 6pm and will feature Cullybackey Pipe Band, Dunclug Primary School children with lanterns, Santa’s Clydesdale horses and dray and plenty of festive characters to entertain the crowds.