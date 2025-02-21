The Deputy Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Councillor Breanainn Lyness led tributes at a meeting of the borough council, earlier this week, to former residents who died recently.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking at The Braid, in Ballymena, Cllr Lyness said: “I was saddened to hear of the death of David Hoey, former councillor of the legacy Ballymena Borough Council.

“On behalf of members, I would like to extend our sincere condolences to David’s family, friends and wider family circle. Our thoughts are with them at this very sad time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I was also saddened to hear of the death of Janette Mills, wife of Maurice Mills, former mayor of the legacy Ballymena Borough Council. On behalf of members, I would extend our sincere condolences to Maurice’s family, friends and wider family circle. Our thoughts are with them at this sad time.

The Deputy Mayor, Cllr Breanainn Lyness. Pic supplied by Mid and East Antrim Borough Council

“I was also saddened to hear of the death of Major Ray Kirk who was involved with the placement of the Churchill Tank memorial in Carrickfergus and was also co-ordinator for the annual Battle of the Hitler Line commemoration on behalf of the North Irish Horse Regimental Association.

“On behalf of members, I would extend our sincere condolences to Ray’s family, friends and wider family circle. Our thoughts are with them at this sad time.

“I was shocked and saddened to hear of the untimely death of Lee McCormick, from Ballymena, one of the Community Rescue Service’s emergency response volunteers. Again members, I would like to extend our sincere condolences to Lee’s wife Lorna, family, friends and wider family circle at this sad time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I was also saddened to hear of the death of Fred Andrews who was involved in many community activities over many years in Larne including Friends of Clover group and he served for 26 years on Larne Alive and its predecessor, the civic week committee.

“Again members, I would extend our sincere condolences to Fred’s wife Elizabeth, family, friends and wider family circle.

“Members, I was also saddened to hear of the death of Don McCamphill, a local businessman, from Ballymena, who was the founder of Northern Ireland’s first pizza restaurant in the 1970s. On behalf of members, I would extend our sincere condolences to his family. friends and wider family circle.

“Members, I was also saddened to learn of the death of Betty Kirk, the mother-in-law of Jonathan Wylie who works for the council as a leisure centre manager for Seven Towers Leisure Centre, in Ballymena.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Again, on behalf of members, I would extend our sincere condolences to Betty’s family and friends and our thoughts are with them at this very difficult time.”

Carrick Castle DUP Alderman Billy Ashe MBE also included Stephen Johnston, a former director, with the legacy Carrickfergus Borough Council.

Afterwards, councillors stood to observe a minute’s silence as a mark of respect.

Michelle Weir, Local Democracy Reporter