Mid and East Antrim’s In Bloom Competitions ready to take root

Mayor Councillor William McCaughey said: “Mid and East Antrim has won numerous horticultural awards thanks largely to our Mid and East Antrim In Bloom campaign, which encourages everyone who lives in the borough to think about their local environment and how flowers, plants, trees and gardens can enhance it for people and wildlife.

“As well as environmental benefits, gardening has many health and wellbeing benefits. Over the last couple of years we’ve come to rely on our gardens and green spaces more than ever. Many of us have rediscovered the importance of connecting with nature for our mental and physical wellbeing, resulting in millions more people rediscovering the uplifting power of plants and gardening.”

The Mayor added: “Our Mid and East Antrim In Bloom Community Competitions are a great chance for residents to be recognised and rewarded for their gardening skills. Applications are welcome from all residents of the Borough and entry is free of charge. Why not consider nominating a neighbour or friend you think deserves recognition?”

Pictured is Mayor Cllr William McCaughey and Lynsey Poole from Larne Area Community Support Group launching Councils 'In Bloom Community Competition'.

There are twelve community competitions in total with great prizes for winners and runners up in each.

General categories include Best Kept Front Garden, Best Kept Front Container Garden, Best Kept Allotment Garden, Best Kept Commercial Premises, Best Kept Community Planting Scheme, Gardening for Wildlife Award, Volunteer of the Year and Outstanding Contribution to In Bloom. There are also four competitions specifically for our young residents – Young Volunteer of the Year, Blooming Creative, Best School Gardening Project and the Tallest Sunflower Competition.

The Mayor added: “National Gardening Week is the UK’s biggest celebration of gardening and raises awareness of the difference that gardens and gardening can make to the lives of everyone. It aims to inspire more people, particularly the next generation of gardeners, to experience the joy of growing and creating beautiful green spaces. Council supports this RHS initiative annually with the launch of our own local competitions.”

The closing date for the General Categories is July 20. Closing date for Tallest Sunflower, Volunteer of the Year, Young Volunteer of the Year and Outstanding contribution to In Bloom is September 1. Closing date for Blooming Creative and Best School Gardening Project is September 30.