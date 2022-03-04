Mid and East Antrim’s ‘Youth Voice Programme’ is recruiting for new members

Young people between the ages of 16-21 are being invited to participate in this exciting opportunity, which gives them the chance to engage with key decision makers, such as local councillors, have their say on local issues and be a representative voice for young people in their area.

The programme will run for two years and will include training, residential, study visit, meeting the elected representatives, Chief Executive and council officers as well as a social action campaign. It will be overseen by a Project Board made up of our partners from Education Authority , PSNI, Northern Ireland Housing Executive, Inter-Ethnic Forum (Mid and East Antrim) and Youth Justice Agency.

Mayor Councillor William McCaughey said: “This is a great opportunity for the young people of Mid and East Antrim. This programme is designed to give young people a voice as well as engage in civic life and with civic leaders. Our hope is that these young people will become our future leaders. We look forward to working with Education Authority on this important programme. Programmes like this are important and significant to Mid and East Antrim Borough Council as we continue to work together to create a better future for all. Council wants everyone who lives, works or visits Mid and East Antrim to feel welcome, safe and respected. This is something that is clearly set out in Councils ‘Putting People First’ Community Plan.”