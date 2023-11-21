Mid & East Antrim Agewell Partnership thanks for street collection
Mid & East Antrim Agewell Partnership would like to thank the general public of Ballymena for their kind and generous donations during a recent street collection.
The donations from the street collection which took place in Ballymena town centre on Thursday, November 2, amounted to a total of £602.29.
The total amount of donations collected will benefit the health and wellbeing of local older people through the work of the charity, to be ‘Better Physically, Better Emotionally and Better Connected’.