Mid & East Antrim Mayor expresses deep sorrow following the passing of HM The Queen
The Mayor of Mid and East Antrim Borough Council has expressed his deep sorrow and that of the people of the borough, following the announcement of the passing of Her Majesty The Queen.
Mayor Alderman Noel Williams, said: “On behalf of Mid and East Antrim Borough Council I wish to express my profound sadness on hearing that Her Majesty The Queen has passed away.
“Her Majesty The Queen gave her life to her Royal duties and her unfailing services and dedication to the nation will remain an inspiration to us all.
“I know the entire Council will join me in paying tribute to her, who for almost a century, has been part of our lives, inspired the world, aroused its respect and affection, and for whose service and life we give our most profound thanks.
“The Queen’s loss will be mourned in our community, across the nation and around the entire world.
“I wish to express my sincere condolences to all members of the Royal Family...As a borough our thoughts are with them at this very difficult time.”