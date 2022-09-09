Mid & East Antrim Mayor expresses deep sorrow following the passing of HM The Queen

Mayor Alderman Noel Williams, said: “On behalf of Mid and East Antrim Borough Council I wish to express my profound sadness on hearing that Her Majesty The Queen has passed away.

“Her Majesty The Queen gave her life to her Royal duties and her unfailing services and dedication to the nation will remain an inspiration to us all.

“I know the entire Council will join me in paying tribute to her, who for almost a century, has been part of our lives, inspired the world, aroused its respect and affection, and for whose service and life we give our most profound thanks.

Mayor expresses his deep sorrow following the passing of Her Majesty The Queen

“The Queen’s loss will be mourned in our community, across the nation and around the entire world.