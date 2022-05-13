Mid & East Antrim school children are invited to write Jubilee ‘Poetry that’s fit for a Queen’

A creative writing competition has been organised by Mid and East Antrim Borough Council with the aim of finding poetry fit for a Queen.

School pupils are being encouraged to set down in verse their thoughts on what the Queen means to them and their families.

A judging panel will assess the best poems with the overall winner receiving a £100 book token.

The winning entries will also be sent to Her Majesty the Queen.

There will also be runner up prizes of £50 book tokens, with pupils and their teachers invited to the Mayor’s Parlour to receive their winning certificates.

Mayor Councillor William McCaughey said: “We hope our young people will be interested in taking part in this “Poetry Fit for the Queen” initiative and I look forward to their participation.

“This event is a good opportunity to encourage writing talent among young people and also allow them a channel to reflect their thoughts on this historic occasion of the Platinum Jubilee.”

Topics can include themes such as The day I saw the Queen, What the Queen means to me, If I could speak to the Queen, what would I say? or a general theme of the writer’s choice.