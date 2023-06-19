Mid Ulser law student whose grandad was murdered by IRA set to attend peace conference

A young woman from the Magherafelt area who was impacted by terrorism is heading off to the United States to take part in a weeklong peace building conference.

Taryn White's grandfather Jimmy Speer was murdered by the Provisional IRA on November 9 1976 at his garage in Desertmartin village.

The 21-year-old is one of four young women from across Ireland attending the Project Common Bond summer conference at Bryn Mawr College in Pennsylvania from Thursday (June 22) until June 29.

The women will be representing the South East Fermanagh Foundation (SEFF) for victims and survivors.

Taryn White whose grandfather, Jimmy Speer, was murdered by Provisional IRA terrorists on November 9 1976, at Desertmartin, near Magherafelt. Credit: White family.

Taryn is currently in her final year of studying Law with Criminology at the University of Ulster.

She said: "In my studies, I have gained an interest in rehabilitation and restorative practices; I believe Project Common Bond will give me the opportunity to understand this from a wider perspective.

"In the past, I have volunteered with Girl Guiding Ulster, for example, in Estonia, where I worked on an eco-farm. As I come from a post-conflict society, I am eager to learn more about other cultures and other people’s perspectives, as well as share my own experiences and thoughts so other people understand my community.

"I hope to come home with a deeper understanding of other post and present conflict societies and share my new knowledge and experiences with others."

Jimmy Speer who was murdered by the Provisional IRA in Desertmartin on November 9 1976. Credit: White family.

SEFF's director, Kenny Donaldson, explained the women will represent SEFF, their families and the community at the conference.

He said: "The young women are from across the community, their families have been impacted by either loyalist or republican terrorism and they come from across this island, north and south".

"The conference brings together young people aged 15-22years from across the World who have come from families impacted by terrorism, war or other forms of civil unrest.

"Once again, this year our representatives will be supported by SEFF's Health and Wellbeing Caseworker Doreen Mullan, who will travel with the group (as chaperone).

"We are proud of these young women and the values system they represent; we are committed to involving them further in the work of SEFF in the months and years ahead as leaders within the community".