Mid Ulster Arts, Culture and Community Awards in 13 photos

Hosted by local personality Malachi Cush and Council Chair, Councillor Eugene McConnell, the event drew over 300 attendees with awards presented in 12 categories (see photos) including Arts Person of the Year, Zara Devlin and Young Arts Person of the Year, Blaithín McCourt.

Cllr McConnell said: “It is a night dedicated to celebrating the incredible talent, dedication, and passion that make Mid Ulster such a vibrant and inspiring place to live, work, and create.

“These awards serve as a testament to the hard work and dedication of so many and to the impact that creativity and community spirit have on all of us.”

1 . Awards Night Community Safety Award: Mid-Ulster Community First Responders. Photo: Submitted

2 . Awards Night Arts Person of the Year: Zara Devlin. Photo: Submitted

3 . Awards Night Young Arts Person of the Year: Blaithín McCourt Photo: Submitted