Mid Ulster Arts, Culture and Community Awards in 13 photos

The outstanding contributions of over 120 nominated organisations were celebrated at the inaugural Mid Ulster Arts, Culture, and Community Awards at The Burnavon Theatre in Cookstown.

Hosted by local personality Malachi Cush and Council Chair, Councillor Eugene McConnell, the event drew over 300 attendees with awards presented in 12 categories (see photos) including Arts Person of the Year, Zara Devlin and Young Arts Person of the Year, Blaithín McCourt.

Cllr McConnell said: “It is a night dedicated to celebrating the incredible talent, dedication, and passion that make Mid Ulster such a vibrant and inspiring place to live, work, and create.

“These awards serve as a testament to the hard work and dedication of so many and to the impact that creativity and community spirit have on all of us.”

Community Safety Award: Mid-Ulster Community First Responders.

Community Safety Award: Mid-Ulster Community First Responders. Photo: Submitted

Arts Person of the Year: Zara Devlin.

Arts Person of the Year: Zara Devlin. Photo: Submitted

Young Arts Person of the Year: Blaithín McCourt

Young Arts Person of the Year: Blaithín McCourt Photo: Submitted

Community Eco Award: St. Colm’s High School Eco Club.

Community Eco Award: St. Colm’s High School Eco Club. Photo: Submitted

