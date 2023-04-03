Register
Mid Ulster Autism charity FACTS staging fundraising comedy show

Mid Ulster Autism charity FACTS - Friends with Autism Coming Together for Support - are delighted to welcome producer and actor Brian Morgan to the Marina Centre in Ballyronan for its fundraising show 'Mrs Browne the Nosey Neighbour' on May 5, 6 and 7.

By Stanley Campbell
Published 3rd Apr 2023, 16:30 BST
Updated 3rd Apr 2023, 16:30 BST

Brian is no stranger to the world of drama having produced and played in many musicals, pantomines and shows over the past 16 years.

His last pantomine 'The Wizard of Oz' with Stewartstown Amateur Dramatic Society (SADS) over Christmas sold out 12 shows.

FACTS are so excited to see their cast members – from Ballyronan, Loup, Magherafelt, Ballinascreen, Ballinderry, Cookstown, and Portglenone - taking to the stage next month.

FACTS fundraising show 'Mrs Browne the Nosey Neighbour' will take place in May.
All have given up their time to put on this fantastic show.

Each night there will be two suprise guests on stage and a raffle with great prizes.

Get your tickets online or Ryans Shop, Ballyronan; Mary Margaret on 02879417974, or Geraldine on 02879418751. Tickets are £12 and admission is by ticket only.

FACTS is a grassroots volunteer lead peer to peer parent support group who offer support to families and individuals who have an autism diagnosis and who live within the Mid Ulster area.

Ballyronan Marina Centre where the show will take place.
Its goal is to improve facilities, increase understanding, promote acceptance with their community so that all autistic children and young people can live in a safe, nurturing and positive environment with independent living skills and opportunities.

The aims of the group are:

- to promote individualised and specific support to parents of autistic children and young people and their family.

- to offer guidance and support to businesses who employ our young autistic adults.

- to promote acceptance of ASD within the community by organising monthly parents meedings bespoke training and seminars.

- to increase the understanding of autism and the impact it can have on children, young people and their families.

- to provide information and advice to individuals /families and those seeking diagnosis by signposting to relevant agencies.

- to organise recreational activities for autistic children, young people and their families.

FACTS rely on fundraising and donations from the community. All monies received goes directly back to support the children, young people and families within the Mid Ulster area.

