Mid Ulster-based autism charity FACTS ‘blown away’ by success of comedy shows

Members of a Mid Ulster-based autism charity say they are "blown away" by the amount raised from four sell-out comedy concerts earlier this year.

Brian Morgan, Geraldine Doyle and cast of Mrs Browne Nosey Neighbour, are pictured presenting a cheque for £21, 439.35, the proceeds of the show, to the FACTS team.

FACTS (Families Coming Together for Support) will put the £21,439.25 raised from the 'Mrs Browne the Nosey Neighbour' towards its work with families in the Cookstown and Magherafelt areas.

A spokesperson for the group said: “We are just blown away about the amount that was raised! Everyone of the cast members worked so hard to make this such a huge success.

"We want to thank Brian Morgan, producer, and Geraldine Doyle, organiser, who made this all happen. When you have Brian behind it you can be sure it will be a show to remember and the cast where absolutely exceptional.

"A huge thanks to everyone who helped out in any way. Finally a massive and heartfelt thank you to each and everyone of you that bought tickets and came out to show your support!”

The charity originally staged the concert/pantomine over three nights at The Marina Centre in Ballyronan. Each of the shows quickly sold out and so they decided to hold a fourth concert to give those who missed out an opportunity to see it.

The cast was drawn from Ballyronan, Loup, Magherafelt, Ballinascreen, Cookstown and Portglenone, and all gave up their time to help put on the shows.

Actor/producer Brian Morgan is no stranger to the world of drama having produced and played in many musicals, pantomines and shows.