Mid Ulster-based solicitors aiming to raise cash for bereavement charities

Mid Ulster-based firm, PA Duffy & Co Solicitors, has announced a new charity partnership for the coming year with Cruise Bereavement Support and Memory Stones of Love, both of whom provide invaluable support to people who are going through bereavement.

Thelma Abernethy, Head of Cruse NI said: “We are delighted to be partnering with PA Duffy & Co Solicitors. We are looking forward to working with them on the varied and creative fundraising activities they are planning throughout the year.

"Cruise is the leading bereavement charity in Northern Ireland, providing specialist support to children, young people and adults living with grief.

"Partnering with PA Duffy & Co will enable us to raise awareness of the impact of grief on individuals and the importance of having appropriate supports in place. It will enable us to continue to deliver responsive bereavement support to more people”.

Directors and staff at PA Duffy & Co Solicitors pictured in Dungannon with representatives of the charities they will be supporting over the coming year.

Memory Stones of Love is a community group set up by Ciaran Ward and Brenda Doherty.

Brenda said: "Our families, like so many others who've lost loved ones during the Pandemic, had no goodbyes. Traditional funerals were restricted, and the norms were suspended.

"The next chapter in the journey is about to begin as we explore with Cruse how we can move forward supporting families who know a loss during the pandemic”.

Ciaran added: "It is very important that we continue to campaign for the permanent memorial but also look at ensuring history reflects the reality of the losses during the pandemic, so they never become statistics.

"We are thankful to the team at PA Duffy & Co Solicitors for all they plan to do”.

Conal McGarrity, Director at PA Duffy & Co Solicitors, said: “As the instructed Solicitors for Northern Ireland Covid-19 Bereaved families for justice, we are dealing with many bereaved families, helping to give them a voice and the opportunity for their story to be heard. Bereavement support is vital in helping people through one of the most painful and difficult times in life and we are so pleased to be able to support Cruse and Memory Stones of Love this year”.