The Battalion was formed in 1970 and, like many other organisations, their plans to mark their Jubilee in 2020/21 had to be postponed due to Covid-19.It is now intending to hold some of their planned celebrations in the current session and the first of these is due to take place in the Burnavon Theatre, Cookstown, at 7.30pm this Saturday.The Battalion has invited Steve Legg, an ex BB member and professional entertainer, to perform his show entitled “Tricks and Laughs”, and this event is suitable for all young people and families, as well of course as Leaders, ‘Old Boys’ and friends of the B.B. Tickets are priced at only £5 each and are bookable directly with the Burnavon at www.burnavon.com.The next event planned is a Thanksgiving Service on Saturday November 19 at 7pm in Molesworth Presbyterian Church, Cookstown.This will provide an opportunity not just to give thanks for the life of the Battalion over the past 50+ years but also for Leaders, former Leaders, ‘Old Boys’, and friends to meet up again and renew acquaintances over a buffet supper.The annual Church Parade and Services are planned to take place on Sunday, April 2 2023 in Cookstown, and ‘Old Boys’ from all of the Companies are especially invited to take part in the parade. The Battalion has produced a Golden Jubilee badge and also an Anniversary Booklet, and limited numbers of these are still available at a cost of £10. Anyone interested in purchasing these should contact Robert Auld phone no. 07835 985598, Gareth Campbell 07740 175745, or Jim Thornberry 07721 844156.There were 14 Companies in the Battalion when it was formed in 1970, these being 1st Armagh, 1st Bellaghy, 1st Caledon, 1st Castlecaulfield, 1st Castledawson, 1st Cookstown, 1st Culnady, 1st Dungannon, 1st Magherafelt, 1st Moneymore, 1st Moy, 1st Newmills, 1st Stewartstown, and 1st Tobermore.In addition to these Companies, 1st Maghera was formed in 1971 and 1st Aughnacloy & Ballymagrane was formed in 1987, and these 16 Companies comprise the Battalion today. The first Office Bearers of the Battalion were: President and Treasurer, Mr J. Stanley Alexander; Vice-President, Mr James N. Sinclair; Secretary, Mr Norman Jackson.