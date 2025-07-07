Mid Ulster bin collection arrangements for July holiday period
All recycling centres in Mid Ulster District Council area will be closed on Saturday, 12 and Monday, July 14 and will reopen as normal on Tuesday, July 15.
Bin collections will take place as normal on Monday, 14 and Tuesday, July 15. Bin at the kerb by 7.30am.
Council offices are closed on Monday, 14 and Tuesday, July 15.
All leisure centres and facilities will be closed on Saturday, 12 and Sunday, July 13 and will reopen on Monday,14.