A bingo player in Mid Ulster has walked away with a life-changing six-figure prize after parting with just £1.

Rosa Mendonca Fatima, who is originally from East Timor, was in the BoyleSports shop on James Street in Cookstown on Thursday when she took a chance on six numbers in the 8.04pm draw.

She only paid £1, but BoyleSports offers a massive jackpot of £100,000 if the selected numbers are the first six drawn.

In an amazing turn of fortune, that’s exactly what happened as 1, 2, 4, 10, 18 and 34 were all called within a matter of seconds, allowing Rosa to swap her ticket for the massive sum of cash.

Natasha Devlin, BoyleSports shop manager at James Street in Cookstown, with £100,000 bingo winner Rosa Mendonca Fatima. Picture: John O'Neill

The mum-of-five said she was “delighted” with her big bingo win.

" I plan to go home next year and buy a house which we can use whenever we go back home as I want and continue to live and work here,” she said.

Rosa returned on Friday to collect her cheque from shop manager Natasha Devlin, who is well placed to trigger further celebrations in the BoyleSports Cookstown shop as she is one of the final 24 contenders in the running to be crowned Racing Post/SIS Betting Shop Manager of the Year for 2023.

Sharon McHugh, head of PR for BoyleSports, said: “With Natasha in the running for Betting Shop Manager of the Year and colossal sums of money being dished out, it seems BoyleSports in Cookstown is the shop to be in at the minute!