Mid Ulster Business Award finalists revealed ahead of gala event in The Royal Hotel, Cookstown
The prestigious event, hosted by the Mid Ulster Mail, recognises the talent, entrepreneurship and excellence that exists across the wide range of business and commerce across the Mid Ulster area.
The awards will be presented at a gala dinner in The Royal Hotel, Cookstown on Wednesday, November 8 where popular local broadcaster and journalist Adrian Logan will be host for the evening and help give everyone a night to remember.
Guests at the awards ceremony evening will enjoy a welcome drink on arrival, three-course gala dinner, entertainment and of course the awards themselves, which promise to have the audience on their feet as the very best of Mid-Ulster businesses in 2023 are celebrated.
There will also be the chance for guests to support the event’s charity partner, Charis Cancer Care based in Cookstown. This worthy cause provides a range of holistic and complementary therapies to individuals affected by cancer, supporting men and women affected at every stage of their journey. It also assists and supports families and supporters of those living with cancer or any family member bereaved by cancer.
Thanks are extended to awards headline sponsor Henry Brothers Ltd and all the category sponsors for their much-appreciated support in running this year’s awards.
Now that the judging is complete, we are able to announce the finalists for the following categories:
BUSINESS PERSON OF THE YEAR sponsored by Specialist Group
- Michael McNicholl - McNicholl Caravans Ltd
- Mabel Higgins - MH Fire Safety Ltd
- Jamese McCloy - Glenshane Country Farm
- Mark McKee - Marquee Electronics
RETAIL, LEISURE OR TOURISM BUSINESS OF THE YEAR
- McKee’s Foods Ltd
- River Bann Tours
- Glenshane Country Farm
- The Hungry Goat / Dyan Mill Farm
MANUFACTURING BUSINESS OF THE YEAR
- EDGE Innovate
- Specialist Group
- P McVey Building Systems
FAMILY BUSINESS OF THE YEAR (NEW) sponsored by Henry Brothers
- P McVey Building Systems
- PK Murphy Construction Ltd
- McNicholl Caravans Ltd
- H&A Group
- The Mummy Physios at Mid Ulster Pilates and Physio
INNOVATION AWARD sponsored by Marquee Electronics
- Origin7 Ltd
- Rubble Master
BEST SME BUSINESS sponsored by Mid Ulster District Council
- Roof Window Specialists
- The Mummy Physios at Mid Ulster Pilates & Physiotherapy
- The Food Doc
- McNicholl Caravans Ltd
- Marquee Electronics
- P McVey Building Systems
BEST NEW BUSINESS AWARD
- Advanced Security Distribution
- Matt Fiddes Martial Arts NI
- Étain Ireland
- CiCo Consulting
BUSINESS IN THE COMMUNITY AWARD
- Specialist Group
- WYSEBITES
- Carnglen Credit Union Ltd