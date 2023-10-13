The list of finalists has been announced for this year’s Mid Ulster Business Awards.

The prestigious event, hosted by the Mid Ulster Mail, recognises the talent, entrepreneurship and excellence that exists across the wide range of business and commerce across the Mid Ulster area.

The awards will be presented at a gala dinner in The Royal Hotel, Cookstown on Wednesday, November 8 where popular local broadcaster and journalist Adrian Logan will be host for the evening and help give everyone a night to remember.

Guests at the awards ceremony evening will enjoy a welcome drink on arrival, three-course gala dinner, entertainment and of course the awards themselves, which promise to have the audience on their feet as the very best of Mid-Ulster businesses in 2023 are celebrated.

There will also be the chance for guests to support the event’s charity partner, Charis Cancer Care based in Cookstown. This worthy cause provides a range of holistic and complementary therapies to individuals affected by cancer, supporting men and women affected at every stage of their journey. It also assists and supports families and supporters of those living with cancer or any family member bereaved by cancer.

Thanks are extended to awards headline sponsor Henry Brothers Ltd and all the category sponsors for their much-appreciated support in running this year’s awards.

Now that the judging is complete, we are able to announce the finalists for the following categories:

BUSINESS PERSON OF THE YEAR sponsored by Specialist Group

Michael McNicholl - McNicholl Caravans Ltd

Mabel Higgins - MH Fire Safety Ltd

Jamese McCloy - Glenshane Country Farm

Mark McKee - Marquee Electronics

RETAIL, LEISURE OR TOURISM BUSINESS OF THE YEAR

McKee’s Foods Ltd

River Bann Tours

Glenshane Country Farm

The Hungry Goat / Dyan Mill Farm

MANUFACTURING BUSINESS OF THE YEAR

EDGE Innovate

Specialist Group

P McVey Building Systems

FAMILY BUSINESS OF THE YEAR (NEW) sponsored by Henry Brothers

P McVey Building Systems

PK Murphy Construction Ltd

McNicholl Caravans Ltd

H&A Group

The Mummy Physios at Mid Ulster Pilates and Physio

INNOVATION AWARD sponsored by Marquee Electronics

Origin7 Ltd

Rubble Master

BEST SME BUSINESS sponsored by Mid Ulster District Council

Roof Window Specialists

The Mummy Physios at Mid Ulster Pilates & Physiotherapy

The Food Doc

McNicholl Caravans Ltd

Marquee Electronics

P McVey Building Systems

BEST NEW BUSINESS AWARD

Advanced Security Distribution

Matt Fiddes Martial Arts NI

Étain Ireland

CiCo Consulting

BUSINESS IN THE COMMUNITY AWARD