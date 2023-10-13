Register
BREAKING
UK economy grew by 0.2% in August as service sector provides boost
Israel orders evacuation of 1.1m people from northern Gaza
Teacher gets lifetime ban after sending topless photos to student
SNP MP defects to Tories after claiming 'toxic and bully treatment'
Bernie Ecclestone spared jail time after guilty fraud plea
Ex-Barclays boss fined £1.8m by FCA over misleading links to Epstein

Mid Ulster Business Award finalists revealed ahead of gala event in The Royal Hotel, Cookstown

The list of finalists has been announced for this year’s Mid Ulster Business Awards.
By Valerie Martin
Published 13th Oct 2023, 10:20 BST
Updated 13th Oct 2023, 10:20 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The prestigious event, hosted by the Mid Ulster Mail, recognises the talent, entrepreneurship and excellence that exists across the wide range of business and commerce across the Mid Ulster area.

The awards will be presented at a gala dinner in The Royal Hotel, Cookstown on Wednesday, November 8 where popular local broadcaster and journalist Adrian Logan will be host for the evening and help give everyone a night to remember.

Guests at the awards ceremony evening will enjoy a welcome drink on arrival, three-course gala dinner, entertainment and of course the awards themselves, which promise to have the audience on their feet as the very best of Mid-Ulster businesses in 2023 are celebrated.

Most Popular
Winner of the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2022 Mid Ulster Business Awards, Oran McAtamney owner of McAtamney's Butchers with Julie McKeown, of main sponsors, Henry Brothers. MU46-220Winner of the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2022 Mid Ulster Business Awards, Oran McAtamney owner of McAtamney's Butchers with Julie McKeown, of main sponsors, Henry Brothers. MU46-220
Winner of the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2022 Mid Ulster Business Awards, Oran McAtamney owner of McAtamney's Butchers with Julie McKeown, of main sponsors, Henry Brothers. MU46-220

There will also be the chance for guests to support the event’s charity partner, Charis Cancer Care based in Cookstown. This worthy cause provides a range of holistic and complementary therapies to individuals affected by cancer, supporting men and women affected at every stage of their journey. It also assists and supports families and supporters of those living with cancer or any family member bereaved by cancer.

Read More
21 pictures from Mid Ulster Business Excellence Awards in Corick House Hotel

Thanks are extended to awards headline sponsor Henry Brothers Ltd and all the category sponsors for their much-appreciated support in running this year’s awards.

Now that the judging is complete, we are able to announce the finalists for the following categories:

BUSINESS PERSON OF THE YEAR sponsored by Specialist Group

  • Michael McNicholl - McNicholl Caravans Ltd
  • Mabel Higgins - MH Fire Safety Ltd
  • Jamese McCloy - Glenshane Country Farm
  • Mark McKee - Marquee Electronics

RETAIL, LEISURE OR TOURISM BUSINESS OF THE YEAR

  • McKee’s Foods Ltd
  • River Bann Tours
  • Glenshane Country Farm
  • The Hungry Goat / Dyan Mill Farm

MANUFACTURING BUSINESS OF THE YEAR

  • EDGE Innovate
  • Specialist Group
  • P McVey Building Systems

FAMILY BUSINESS OF THE YEAR (NEW) sponsored by Henry Brothers

  • P McVey Building Systems
  • PK Murphy Construction Ltd
  • McNicholl Caravans Ltd
  • H&A Group
  • The Mummy Physios at Mid Ulster Pilates and Physio

INNOVATION AWARD sponsored by Marquee Electronics

  • Origin7 Ltd
  • Rubble Master

BEST SME BUSINESS sponsored by Mid Ulster District Council

  • Roof Window Specialists
  • The Mummy Physios at Mid Ulster Pilates & Physiotherapy
  • The Food Doc
  • McNicholl Caravans Ltd
  • Marquee Electronics
  • P McVey Building Systems

BEST NEW BUSINESS AWARD

  • Advanced Security Distribution
  • Matt Fiddes Martial Arts NI
  • Étain Ireland
  • CiCo Consulting

BUSINESS IN THE COMMUNITY AWARD

  • Specialist Group
  • WYSEBITES
  • Carnglen Credit Union Ltd