Mid Ulster Business Awards 2023 to recognise local business excellence

This year’s Mid Ulster Business Awards – one of the most prestigious events in the local calendar - has been launched.
By Valerie Martin
Published 3rd Aug 2023, 13:09 BST
Updated 3rd Aug 2023, 13:09 BST

Hosted by the Mid Ulster Mail, the awards recognise the talent, entrepreneurship and excellence that exists across the wide range of business and commerce across the Mid Ulster area.

Nominations are now open for this year’s awards, which will be presented at a glittering gala dinner in The Royal Hotel, Cookstown on Wednesday, November 8.

These prestigious annual awards regularly welcome more than 150 attendees from across the local business community who come together to network and celebrate the vital role they sector play in the economic success of the Mid Ulster region.

The award winners at the 2022 Mid-Ulster Business Excellence Awards. Also included are, Cora Corry, front centre, Chair, Mid-Ulster District Council, Ian Henry and Julie McKeown, front left, main sponsors, Henry Brothers, and compere for the event, Adrian Logan, front left. Picture: Tony HendronThe award winners at the 2022 Mid-Ulster Business Excellence Awards. Also included are, Cora Corry, front centre, Chair, Mid-Ulster District Council, Ian Henry and Julie McKeown, front left, main sponsors, Henry Brothers, and compere for the event, Adrian Logan, front left. Picture: Tony Hendron
The award winners at the 2022 Mid-Ulster Business Excellence Awards. Also included are, Cora Corry, front centre, Chair, Mid-Ulster District Council, Ian Henry and Julie McKeown, front left, main sponsors, Henry Brothers, and compere for the event, Adrian Logan, front left. Picture: Tony Hendron

Guests at the awards ceremony evening will enjoy a welcome drink on arrival, three-course gala dinner, entertainment and of course the awards themselves, which promise to have the audience on their feet as the very best of Mid-Ulster businesses in 2023 are celebrated.

There are eight categories to enter covering all aspects of business and industry, including the exciting new Family Business of the Year award. For more details on the awards and how to enter go to www.midulsterbusinessawards.co.uk

Thanks are extended to headline sponsor Henry Brothers Ltd and the category sponsors for their support.

Julie McKeown of principal sponsor Henry Brothers said: ‘’We are delighted to return as the principal sponsor for the Mid Ulster Business Excellence Awards, celebrating the best talent, entrepreneurship, and skill across Mid Ulster.’’

The Mid-Ulster Business Awards are back for 2023 to recognise business excellence across Mid-Ulster. Picture: National World.The Mid-Ulster Business Awards are back for 2023 to recognise business excellence across Mid-Ulster. Picture: National World.
The Mid-Ulster Business Awards are back for 2023 to recognise business excellence across Mid-Ulster. Picture: National World.
Chair of Mid Ulster District Council, Councillor Dominic Molloy, endorsed the awards saying: “We are delighted to sponsor the Best SME Business award at the Mid Ulster Business Excellence Awards in November 2023.

"Mid Ulster is the most entrepreneurial region here and it is marvellous to have an opportunity to recognise the achievements and successes from right across our business sectors. We are grateful to National World Publishing for their commitment to organising these awards which allow us to showcase business excellence locally. I look forward to seeing a vast range of business nominations, and to meeting many of the businesses at the awards ceremony in November.”

