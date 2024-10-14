Mid Ulster Business Awards finalists revealed ahead of gala night in Royal Hotel, Cookstown

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The finalists for this year’s Mid Ulster Business Excellence Awards have been revealed.

Almost 100 nominations were received from all types of businesses and enterprises across the region for this year’s awards.

With a wide variety of categories, there really was a category to cover every business. This year’s awards also welcomed entries for some exciting new categories such as Best Pub or Bar, Sustainability, Employer of the Year, and Best Restaurant awards.

The extremely high calibre of entries certainly made it tough work for the judging panel of Julie McKeown, Group HR Director of Henry Brothers Ltd; Darragh Cullen, Managing Director and co-owner of EDGE Innovate; Catherine Martin, partner, Cavanagh Kelly and Valerie Martin, senior Northern Ireland weeklies editor of National World, publishers of the Mid Ulster Mail.

The Mid Ulster Business Awards 2023 Lifetime Achievement Award was presented by Julie McKeown HR Director, Henry Brothers, to winner, John Bosco O’Hagan, Founder and Group Chairman of The Specialist Group. Picture: Tony Hendron

The judging panel spent many hours carefully checking each nomination before settling on the list of very worthy finalists:

Manufacturing Award, sponsored by McNicholl Caravans

CEMCOR Ltd

Specialist Group

Best New Business / Start-Up sponsored by P McVey Building Systems

Popular television personality Adrian Logan will once again compere this year's Mid Ulster Business Excellence Awards. Picture: Tony Hendron

Connexus International Ltd

Excel Plastics NI

GRN Search Group

Manor Mont Enviro

Family Business of the Year sponsored by Henry Brothers

Combined Facilities Management Ltd

Killymoon Living

McAtamney's Traditional Butchers

McNicholl Caravans Ltd

PB Paving Contracts Ltd

Topframe Engineering Ltd

Best Restaurant (People’s Choice Award)

Church Street Brasserie, Magherafelt

Dawson’s Restaurant, Castledawson

Taaj Indian Restaurant, Magherafelt

The Castledawson Inn, Magherafelt

The Old Thatch Inn, Magherafelt

Best SME Business sponsored by Mid Ulster District Council

Ionic

McNicholl Caravans Ltd

PAR Biogas Ltd

Saltmarine Cars

Leisure or Tourism Business of the Year

Friels Bar & Restaurant

Glenshane Country Farm

Splash Outdoor Waterpark

The Jungle

Sustainability Award

Bell Contracts

CEMCOR Ltd

PAR Biogas Ltd

Business in the Community Award sponsored by South West College

Carnglen Credit Union Ltd

CEMCOR Ltd

Cookstown Credit Union Ltd

P McVey Building Systems

Specialist Group

Terex Farlough

Innovation Award sponsored by EDGE Innovate

Manor Mont Enviro Ltd

Origin7

PAR Biogas Ltd

The Jungle Paintball Ltd

Employer of the Year sponsored by Cavanagh Kelly

McNicholl Caravans Ltd

P McVey Building Systems

Saltmarine Cars

Specialist Group

Business Person of the Year sponsored by Specialist Group

Terry Murphy - APS LLP

Patrick Cassidy - Ionic

Jim Quinn - J&K Coaches Ltd

Johann Muldoon - Manor Architects

The awards to each of the category winners will be presented at the grand black tie awards ceremony, taking place in the Royal Hotel, Cookstown, on November 14 from 7pm.

An enjoyable evening awaits up to 200 guests who are expected to attend this year’s ceremony, where they will have the chance to network, relax and soak up the atmosphere of being part of this memorable night of celebration and entertainment.

Well known television presenter and journalist Adrian Logan is a popular figure at this annual event and he will be in attendance once again this year to add his own sparkle and humour to the evening.

As well as awards for each of the categories, there will be the presentation of a special Lifetime Achievement Award to a well-deserving individual on the night.

Tickets are now on sale – so make sure to check out the details on https://www.nationalworldevents.com/muba-2024/ on how to book and get your tickets before they are all snapped up.

This prestigious event in the local business calendar is hosted by the Mid Ulster Mail in conjunction with headline sponsors Henry Brothers Ltd, alongside category sponsors South West College, EDGE Innovate, McNicholl Caravans, P McVey Building Systems, Specialist Group, CavanaghKelly and Mid-Ulster District Council.

Partners of the event are the Royal Hotel (drinks reception sponsor), The Food Doc and charity partner Charis Cancer Care.

The annual awards recognise the talent, entrepreneurship and excellence that exists across the wide range of business and commerce across the Mid Ulster area – and this year have attracted a record number of entries.