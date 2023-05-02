Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
12 hours ago Extra safety checks on 100 fairground and theme park rides across UK
7 hours ago Landmarks for coronation concert ‘Lighting up the Nation’ revealed
7 hours ago Monty Python star Michael Palin’s wife dies
9 hours ago Health unions back new pay offer for millions of NHS staff
9 hours ago Marelle Sturrock: Parents 'devastated’ over death of murdered daughter
10 hours ago Tributes paid to teenager who died after entering river

Mid Ulster businesses listed amongst finalists of NI Beauty Excellence Awards

A host of beauty businesses operating throughout Mid Ulster have been announced as finalists for this year’s NI Beauty Excellence Awards, proudly sponsored by West Coast Cooler.

By Stanley Campbell
Published 2nd May 2023, 11:07 BST
Updated 2nd May 2023, 11:11 BST

Due to the popularity of previous years, the awards introduced six new categories with a total of 25 awards up for grabs. Organisers received double the number of entries compared to last year, making it the most popular year to date.

Seven businesses in Magherafelt, Moneymore and Cookstown have been announced as finalists in this year’s Awards:

- Emma Kearney Academy of Hair & Beauty Ltd, Magherafelt - Hair, Beauty or Aesthetics Educator / Training Provider of the Year and Beauty Business of the Year

Most Popular
Katrina Doran, judge of the NI Beauty Excellence Awards; Aimee Rourke from Daily Mirror and Belfast Live; Sarah Weir, Director of Weir Events and Laura Shiels from West Coast Cooler.Katrina Doran, judge of the NI Beauty Excellence Awards; Aimee Rourke from Daily Mirror and Belfast Live; Sarah Weir, Director of Weir Events and Laura Shiels from West Coast Cooler.
Katrina Doran, judge of the NI Beauty Excellence Awards; Aimee Rourke from Daily Mirror and Belfast Live; Sarah Weir, Director of Weir Events and Laura Shiels from West Coast Cooler.

- Grace Bigger Academy, Magherafelt - Hair, Beauty or Aesthetics Educator / Training Provider of the Year

- LushLashes, Magherafelt - Brow / Lash Specialist of the Year

- Vixen Beauty, Magherafelt - Brow / Lash Specialist of the Year

- The Meadow Retreat, Moneymore – Day Spa / Boutique Spa of the Year

- Katelyn Brown Beauty, Cookstown – Makeup Studio / Artist of the Year

- SR Beauty Cosmetics, Cookstown – Beauty Business of the Year

Tasked with the job of whittling down the hundreds of award entries to finalists and judging the awards to find the winners were makeup and skincare specialist Katrina Doran, Medical Director at Woodford Medical Dr Mervyn Patterson and owner of Pearl Beauty, Elanna McGowan.

The awards will take place on Saturday, May 13. For tickets and further details visit nibeautyexcellence.com/tickets

Related topics:BeautyOrganisers