Mid Ulster businesses listed amongst finalists of NI Beauty Excellence Awards

Due to the popularity of previous years, the awards introduced six new categories with a total of 25 awards up for grabs. Organisers received double the number of entries compared to last year, making it the most popular year to date.
Seven businesses in Magherafelt, Moneymore and Cookstown have been announced as finalists in this year’s Awards:
- Emma Kearney Academy of Hair & Beauty Ltd, Magherafelt - Hair, Beauty or Aesthetics Educator / Training Provider of the Year and Beauty Business of the Year
- Grace Bigger Academy, Magherafelt - Hair, Beauty or Aesthetics Educator / Training Provider of the Year
- LushLashes, Magherafelt - Brow / Lash Specialist of the Year
- Vixen Beauty, Magherafelt - Brow / Lash Specialist of the Year
- The Meadow Retreat, Moneymore – Day Spa / Boutique Spa of the Year
- Katelyn Brown Beauty, Cookstown – Makeup Studio / Artist of the Year
- SR Beauty Cosmetics, Cookstown – Beauty Business of the Year
Tasked with the job of whittling down the hundreds of award entries to finalists and judging the awards to find the winners were makeup and skincare specialist Katrina Doran, Medical Director at Woodford Medical Dr Mervyn Patterson and owner of Pearl Beauty, Elanna McGowan.
The awards will take place on Saturday, May 13. For tickets and further details visit nibeautyexcellence.com/tickets