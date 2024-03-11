Mid Ulster careers information day showcased range of employment opportunities available in Irish language sector

Mid Ulster District Council’s Irish Language service held an Irish Language Careers Information Day at the Hill of The O’Neill, Dungannon, as part of Seachtain na Gaeilge/Irish Language Week 2024.
The event took place on Friday 8th March and was attended by 110 Year 9 students from St. Joseph’s College, Coalisland and St. Patrick’s Academy, Dungannon.

Chair of Mid Ulster District Council, Councillor Dominic Molloy addressed the students at the start of the event, reflecting on the notable development of the Irish language throughout the district.

A keynote speech was given by guest speaker Karen Kirby, Commissioning Executive of BBC Gaeilge during which she detailed her experience of working in the Irish language media sector.

Mark Harte (Chair, Pobal an Ghleanna, South Tyrone), Councillor Dominic Molloy (Chair, Mid Ulster District Council) and Karen Kirby (Executive Commissioner, BBC Gaeilge). Credit: SubmittedMark Harte (Chair, Pobal an Ghleanna, South Tyrone), Councillor Dominic Molloy (Chair, Mid Ulster District Council) and Karen Kirby (Executive Commissioner, BBC Gaeilge). Credit: Submitted
Another of the guest speakers, Mark Harte, Chair of local Irish language community group in South Tyrone, Pobal an Ghleanna, spoke next outlining his own career path in the Irish language including teaching, broadcast journalism and recent cooperation with Todd’s Leap in furthering their provision of Irish language events and activities.

A number of representatives of Irish language organisations were present at the event including An Carn, Todd’s Leap, Gael Linn, Comhairle na Gaelscolaíochta and Cumann na bhFiann.

The main objective of the event was to encourage and promote further uptake of Irish at GCSE Level by showcasing the wide range of employment and career opportunities which exist in the Irish language sector. Following the success of the event it is hoped that it will become an annual event held by the Council’s Irish Language service.