Mid Ulster celebrates ‘Blooming’ success

Mid Ulster had plenty to celebrate at the annual Translink Ulster in Bloom awards presentation, following an exceptional performance across the district in the 2021 competition.

By Stanley Campbell
Wednesday, 30th March 2022, 3:58 pm
Cllr Christine McFlynn, Deputy Chair of Mid Ulster District Council is pictured with Eunan Murray, Mid Ulster District Council; Dr Michael Wardlow, Translink, Chairman; Sammy Wilson, Chairman Donaghmore Horticultural Society; Cllr Frances Burton, Vice President of NILGA; and Sheila Donaghy, Donaghmore Horticultural Society.

Donaghmore were presented with the best Village Award, Caledon won a Special Award for their community allotments and Friels Bar and Restaurant, Swatragh took home a Special Award for their Floral Presentation.

Speaking at the awards presentation, Deputy Chair, Councillor Christine McFlynn said: “A huge congratulations to our ‘in bloom’ winners, Donaghmore, Caledon and Friel’s Bar and Restaurant who created some fabulous floral displays last year. I’d also like to congratulate all the local groups who take part and work so hard and with such commitment to create beautiful displays across our towns and villages. I really do look forward to seeing them each year and will be keeping an eye out for this year’s creations.”

The Translink Ulster in Bloom Competition is co-ordinated by the Northern Ireland local Government Association (NILGA). If you’re interested in getting involved in the Translink Ulster in Bloom 2022 Competition contact NILGA on 028 9079 8972 or email [email protected]

Cllr Christine McFlynn, Deputy Chair of Mid Ulster District Council is pictured with Eunan Murray, Mid Ulster District Council; Dr Michael Wardlow, Translink, Chairman; Catriona Friel, Friels Bar; and Cllr Frances Burton, Vice President of NILGA.

Cllr Christine McFlynn, Deputy Chair of Mid Ulster District Council is pictured with Dr Michael Wardlow, Translink Chairman; Cllr Frances Burton, Vice President of NILGA; and Eunan Murray, Mid Ulster District Council.
