A number of children from Magherafelt and Cookstown recently joined others as they boarded the first NI Children to Lapland Trust flight since the pandemic.

It was a day to remember for 100 children from Northern Ireland who are living with life threatening and life limiting conditions as they travelled to Lapland from Belfast to meet Santa in his winter white wonderland.

The children and a huge support team made up of Trust medical, nurses and carers, as well as parents, checked in at Belfast International Airport from 5am and were welcomed by The Choir Studio from Newry, who filled the air with festive music, initiating the magic of what was a fun-packed day.

Advertisement

After a three hour TUI Airways flight to Northern Finland the children disembarked and made their way to the magical location of Rovaniemi, under the Arctic Circle.

Emma and Ollie Dallas (8) from Cookstown who enjoyed the trip to Lapland.

Advertisement

Upon arrival the all-inclusive day trip began and saw the children enjoy what is the quintessential fantasy experience at Christmas time including reindeer rides, husky dog rides, sledging, a visit to the elves workshop as well as Mrs Claus’ gingerbread bakery factory among many other activities.

The pinnacle moment for all children was a private meet and greet with Santa Claus himself after which the children continued their festive cheer theme 35,000 feet up on board their homeward bound flight.

Advertisement

Colin Barkley, Chair of NI Children to Lapland and Days to Remember Trust said: “We would like to thank Tui, Belfast International Airport and the ground staff from Swissport.

"Not only do they dress up in Christmas costumes they also open all of the check in desks at 5am to ensure the children have a quick and smooth check in. In addition, the airport’s security team always ensures a speedy transition despite the significant levels of medication and medical equipment that is required for this flight, which is essentially a flying hospital!

Jack Duffin (10) from Magherafelt who enjoyed the trip to Lapland. Pic: Declan Roughan

He added: "They have all been working with us since the charity was established over 12 years ago and are responsible for the land arrangements which are tailor made to suit the complex needs of the children. Everything is bespoke and exclusive to our group to avoid unnecessary delays. All of these aspects make the trip unforgettable and we appreciate everyone’s contribution."