Mid Ulster community groups benefit from International Fund for Ireland funding

The International Fund for Ireland (IFI) has announced its latest round of funding aimed at supporting some of the most vulnerable communities in Northern Ireland and the southern border counties.

By Stanley Campbell
Published 9th May 2023, 12:11 BST
Updated 9th May 2023, 12:11 BST

A funding package of £4,322,833 / €4,884,800 will provide support to 25 projects across the IFI’s four programmes, all aimed at delivering tailored support to communities who need it.

The funding allocation comes at an important juncture in peace and reconciliation across the island of Ireland, with local communities dealing with a range of challenges that are impacting community relations and prosperity.

Two of the 25 projects will provide much needed support in the Mid Ulster area.

International Fund for Ireland Board members pictured at their recent Board meeting in Monaghan. Pic: Lorraine TeevanInternational Fund for Ireland Board members pictured at their recent Board meeting in Monaghan. Pic: Lorraine Teevan
International Fund for Ireland Board members pictured at their recent Board meeting in Monaghan. Pic: Lorraine Teevan

Sperrin Cultural Awareness Association will deliver a programme of engagement over the next 21 months with PUL communities in Mid Ulster to deliver peace and reconciliation, and conflict transformation through restorative practice & mediation, community cohesion, capacity building and peace building. The local project received £261,836 under the IFI’s Peace Impact Programme (PIP).

Galbally Youth and Community Association will use £182,974 (through the IFI’s Personal Youth Development Programme – PYDP) to deliver their 21 month ‘Game Changer’ project, aimed at supporting 15 marginalised young people not in education, employment, or training, from the South and East Tyrone area, to help them improve their skills, and future employment and education prospects.

IFI Chair Paddy Harte said: “Unfortunately, we have seen the threat of paramilitary recruitment and antisocial behaviour persist in many communities. In the last year, the IFI’s programmes have included specialised interventions to divert young people away from the threat of paramilitary recruitment.”

