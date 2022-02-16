Mid Ulster community groups welcome National Lottery funding to help tackle local issues

This includes awarding groups who are tackling local issues such as helping communities connect, improving mental health and supporting the environment.

One of the groups funded is Lilac Cancer Support in Cookstown. They are using an £8,800 grant to develop Coalisland and Loughshore Men’s Shed, supporting good mental health for members and their families.

Stephen McCleary, Coalisland and Loughshore Men’s Shed Facilitator said: “Thanks to this money we will be able to run craft and woodwork activities which will reduce anxiety and isolation especially for older people. We will offer new projects to our local community, including schools and nursing homes, empowering members and breathing new life into the whole area. Thank you for believing in us, this National Lottery grant will make such a difference.”

Members of Coalisland and Loughshore Men’s Shed.

Milltown Area Community Association based in Dungannon also received a £2,750 grant to provide social opportunities for their community, including a dance for older people. The project aims to increase health and wellbeing, reduce social isolation, reduce crime in the local area and improve community spirit.

Tober Tinys Community Playgroup based in Tobermore, has been awarded a £6,831 grant to purchase outdoor play equipment and storage to allow for a better outdoor play experience. This will increase the physical, mental, and emotional wellbeing of the children in their care.

Also receiving funding in the area are Caledon Regeneration Partnership, Granaghan & District Women's Group, Montober LOL 661, St Mary's Church, Bellaghy and Stewartstown Masonic Lodge 479.

Thanks to National Lottery players more than £30 million a week is raised for good causes across the UK like these. The vast majority of grants awarded are for smaller amounts of under £10,000, going to the heart of communities to make a big difference.

Paul Sweeney, The National Lottery Community Fund’s NI Chair, said: “I’m proud to see the impact every day tht our funded projects have across communities in Northern Ireland.