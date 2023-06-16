Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Teenage girl dies in village duck race tragedy
Strictly Come Dancing: It Takes Two’s new host revealed
Man charged with murder after 3 people killed
Michael Lockwood charged with rape & indecent assault
Outrage as Milly Dowler murderer granted permission to marry in prison
MPs find Boris Johnson ‘deliberately misled’ Commons multiple times

Mid Ulster company director gets a 'big surprise' to be honoured in King's Birthday Honours

Eight people from the Mid Ulster District Council area have been recognised in this year's King's Birthday Honours list.
By Stanley Campbell
Published 16th Jun 2023, 22:30 BST

Ian Henry a group director at leading construction firm Henry Brothers, Magherafelt, becomes a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) for services to the economy and to charity in Northern Ireland.

Mr Henry, from Magherafelt, said news of the award came as a "big surprise" to him.

A former President of the Northern Ireland Chamber of Commerce, he worked with business leaders and political representatives during the difficult Covid period.

Most Popular
Magherafelt man Ian Henry who was awarded an MBE in the King's Birthday Honours. Credit: Darren Kidd/PressEyeMagherafelt man Ian Henry who was awarded an MBE in the King's Birthday Honours. Credit: Darren Kidd/PressEye
Magherafelt man Ian Henry who was awarded an MBE in the King's Birthday Honours. Credit: Darren Kidd/PressEye

"It's obviously a great honour not only for me but for the Henry Brothers company which has been established for a long time in the area and is very closely involved in community activities, " he said.

Two other locals were also awarded MBEs in the honours list - the principal of Primate Dixon Primary School, Coalisland, Sean Dillon for serves to education, and Mary McGee, business engagement officer with Mid Ulster District Council, for services to tourism in Northern Ireland.

Well known DUP Councillor Anne Forde, who represents the Moyola constituency on Mid Ulster Council, received a British Empire Medal (BEM) for community development.

"I'm absolutely delighted and would like to thank the person who nominated me for an honour," she said.

Councillr Anne Forde who was awarded a British Empire Medal in the King's Birthday Honours. Credit: DUPCouncillr Anne Forde who was awarded a British Empire Medal in the King's Birthday Honours. Credit: DUP
Councillr Anne Forde who was awarded a British Empire Medal in the King's Birthday Honours. Credit: DUP

Cllr Forde has been helping people in the community from all backgrounds for many years.

A former trade union representative when she worked in Magherafelt's Savile Row factory, today she is a full-time councillor and says she really enjoys getting out into the community and helping people who need assistance.

She has worked closely with bands and Orange lodges as well as local community organisations over the years to get them funds for various projects.

Pamela Glasgow Baxter, founder of AUsome Kids, who received the BEM for services to children with Autism in Cookstown, expressed her “sincere gratitude.”

Pamela Baxter Glasgow who received a BEM for services to children with autism in Cookstown. Credit: Family picturePamela Baxter Glasgow who received a BEM for services to children with autism in Cookstown. Credit: Family picture
Pamela Baxter Glasgow who received a BEM for services to children with autism in Cookstown. Credit: Family picture

"It is a honour to be recognised for our hard work and contributions to the Autism community and the wider community in Mid Ulster,” she said.

Other locals to receive a BEM are: Roberta Ann McMullan, leader of Second Benburb Boys Brigade for services to young people in Tyrone and Armagh; Gail Boyd for services to the community in Clogher Valley, and May Daly, for services to young people in Clogher Valley.

Read More
https://www.northernirelandworld.com/news/people/social-media-opportunities-for-...
Related topics:Member