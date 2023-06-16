Mid Ulster company director gets a 'big surprise' to be honoured in King's Birthday Honours

Eight people from the Mid Ulster District Council area have been recognised in this year's King's Birthday Honours list.

Ian Henry a group director at leading construction firm Henry Brothers, Magherafelt, becomes a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) for services to the economy and to charity in Northern Ireland.

Mr Henry, from Magherafelt, said news of the award came as a "big surprise" to him.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A former President of the Northern Ireland Chamber of Commerce, he worked with business leaders and political representatives during the difficult Covid period.

Magherafelt man Ian Henry who was awarded an MBE in the King's Birthday Honours. Credit: Darren Kidd/PressEye

"It's obviously a great honour not only for me but for the Henry Brothers company which has been established for a long time in the area and is very closely involved in community activities, " he said.

Two other locals were also awarded MBEs in the honours list - the principal of Primate Dixon Primary School, Coalisland, Sean Dillon for serves to education, and Mary McGee, business engagement officer with Mid Ulster District Council, for services to tourism in Northern Ireland.

Well known DUP Councillor Anne Forde, who represents the Moyola constituency on Mid Ulster Council, received a British Empire Medal (BEM) for community development.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"I'm absolutely delighted and would like to thank the person who nominated me for an honour," she said.

Councillr Anne Forde who was awarded a British Empire Medal in the King's Birthday Honours. Credit: DUP

Cllr Forde has been helping people in the community from all backgrounds for many years.

A former trade union representative when she worked in Magherafelt's Savile Row factory, today she is a full-time councillor and says she really enjoys getting out into the community and helping people who need assistance.

She has worked closely with bands and Orange lodges as well as local community organisations over the years to get them funds for various projects.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Pamela Glasgow Baxter, founder of AUsome Kids, who received the BEM for services to children with Autism in Cookstown, expressed her “sincere gratitude.”

Pamela Baxter Glasgow who received a BEM for services to children with autism in Cookstown. Credit: Family picture

"It is a honour to be recognised for our hard work and contributions to the Autism community and the wider community in Mid Ulster,” she said.