Chair of Mid Ulster District Council, Councillor Córa Corry would like to wish everyone in the district a very happy and safe Christmas.

She said: “Christmas has been a very different time this past couple of years due to the impact and subsequent restrictions of the Covid 19 pandemic. Many people could not physically connect with loved ones to celebrate this cherished and special time of year which was incredibly difficult for everyone.

“This year, as we all look forward to resuming our normal celebrations and meetings again with family and friends, we need to remain mindful that Christmas isn’t a time of joy for everyone, and some people find it the most difficult and challenging time of the year, including those who have lost a loved one, in poor health or struggling financially.

“It’s important we bear this in mind and if possible, give extra consideration to the plight of others who are struggling or in need at this time. If we could all carry out one small act of kindness to potentially make someone’s Christmas, whether this is to visit an elderly neighbour or make a donation to the local food bank, it could make a real difference.

“I have had a fantastic six months as Chair of the Council, and I would like to sincerely thank everyone in the district for making we feel so welcome and involved in their community and their community events.

"I thoroughly enjoyed attending many of the summer and Halloween events and most recently the Christmas Lights Switch On events and have been consistently amazed and impressed at the sense of community spirit and pride displayed."