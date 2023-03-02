Mid Ulster Council gives unanimous support for letter to injured detective

Councillor Córa Corry has written to Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell following the unanimous support for a letter to be sent at a recent meeting of Mid Ulster District Council.

Members of council were united in their response to the shooting of the police officer in Omagh on February 22.

Speaking at the start of the February council meeting, Council Chair, Councillor Córa Corry said: “I would like to extend my solidarity to John and his family and wish him a full recovery.

"Today we have seen all parties and all communities coming together to condemn this attack, people are outraged and rightly so. There must be no place for such attacks by the enemies of our peace.”

Council chairperson Cllr Cora Corry.

Councillor Corry then proposed that the Council write to John and his family, condemning the attack and sending its solidarity and well wishes to them.

