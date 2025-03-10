Mid Ulster Council made aware of dog pooing problem in Tyrone cemetery

Mid Ulster District Council says it has been "made aware" of issues concerning dog fouling at Cookstown Cemetery.

Local Ulster Unionist Party Councillor Trevor Wilson said during a recent visit to the Forthill Park cemetery, he witnessed first hand the dog fouling on his father’s grave and on the pathways.

"I appreciate that the vast majority of dog owners are responsible but clearly some are not,” he said.

“Dogs should be kept on a lead and owners should pick up after them no matter where they are. It’s just common decency after all.

A Council spokesperson said they have been contacted about the problem.

She said: “The Council is again reminding dog owners to exercise responsible ownership by cleaning up after their dogs and keeping them on leads at all times.

"Anyone found to be committing a dog fouling offence could be fined £50 or face possible prosecution where the fine could increase to up to £500.”