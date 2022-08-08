Mid Ulster Council 'questioning' continued strike action

As the industrial action moves into its third week in Mid Ulster, no other local council has been impacted by a strike, with proposed action in some other areas now being deferred to allow negotiations to take place.

In Mid Ulster, the Council has offered a proposed 4% pay increase for staff over two years, on top of the national pay offer which would bring a further 10% rise this year for those on the lowest scales.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Council’s local proposal also includes a one-off payment of £500 in recognition of the financial pressures which many face as a result of the cost of living crisis.

The continuing industrial action is hitting bin collections in the district.

The Joint Trade Union Side (Unite, GMB and NIPSA) has accepted the local pay offer, while wishing to see an improvement in the one-off cost of living payment.