Mid Ulster Council 'questioning' continued strike action

As the industrial action moves into its third week in Mid Ulster, no other local council has been impacted by a strike, with proposed action in some other areas now being deferred to allow negotiations to take place.
In Mid Ulster, the Council has offered a proposed 4% pay increase for staff over two years, on top of the national pay offer which would bring a further 10% rise this year for those on the lowest scales.
The Council’s local proposal also includes a one-off payment of £500 in recognition of the financial pressures which many face as a result of the cost of living crisis.
The Joint Trade Union Side (Unite, GMB and NIPSA) has accepted the local pay offer, while wishing to see an improvement in the one-off cost of living payment.
However, while the Council has committed to working with the Joint Trade Union Side to find a resolution to the current impasse and to engage in meetings on the single outstanding issue, the current industrial action has not been ended.