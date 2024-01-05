Mid Ulster councillors divided over opportunity for a free portrait of King Charles

Unionist representatives have aired their disappointment after Mid Ulster District Council voted to reject the offer of a free portrait of King Charles.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The local authority had received a letter from the Cabinet Office, indicating that all public authorities throughout the UK can apply for a free, framed portrait of HM The King to mark the new reign.

Addressing his council colleagues at the December meeting, DUP Councillor, Clement Cuthbertson (Dungannon DEA), stated: “Just in relation to the letter from the Cabinet Office I want to propose that we avail of the offer of the free portrait of His Majesty the King.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

His proposal was seconded by UUP Councillor Trevor Wilson (Cookstown DEA).

The then Prince Charles pictured during a visit to Cookstown in March 2022. Picture: Arthur Allison / Pacemaker Press.

Independent Councillor Barry Monteith outlined his opposition.

“I think it would be a retrograde step, as a republican, to impose the promotion of monarchy and inherited power and privilege where we’re putting any human being as in any way better to any other human being,” he said.

“I think it would be a mistake for us to buy into the promotion of monarchism. I would suggest that we do not avail of the opportunity for the portrait.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Council chairperson, SF councillor Dominic Molloy, decided to put the issue to a vote, stating: “I’m pretty sure we know where the debate is going.

Councillor Clement Cuthbertson. Picture: Mid Ulster District Council

"The Council does have a policy around our flags and emblems and it has worked pretty well to date, so I will put it to a vote. It’s a simple yes or no. Either we accept the portrait or we do not, so yes for Cllr Cuthbertson’s proposal or not.”

A vote was then taken on the issue, with 24 councillors voting against the proposal – including all the SF representatives in attendance – and 11 voting in favour – including all DUP councillors attending the meeting.

Councillor Cuthbertson was clearly disappointed with the outcome of the vote, saying he was “very disappointed, while not surprised”.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I’d remind Council that during the last mandate, the highlight of that particular year – if not of the whole term of the Council – was the royal visit of King Charles, the then Prince of Wales, to Cookstown,” he said.

Councillor Barry Monteith. Picture: Mid Ulster District Council

“It was the highlight, it was a boost to the area, and I think it’s a very negative and disappointing step, it’s a step that’s just showing no tolerance whatsoever for the unionist community.

“This [portrait] is free, it’s not costing the Council any money, and once again it shows that there is no space for unionism in this Council, and unionist views are not recognised on it.”

Like his SDLP colleagues, Cllr Malachy Quinn (Torrent DEA) voted against the motion, pointing out that this was in keeping with Mid Ulster District Council’s policy on flags and emblems.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“The policy of the council is to have no symbols or flags in or on our buildings,” he said.

“SDLP pushed for that at the start of the council in 2014, and I think it is something that has saved us from a lot of rows that have affected other councils which don’t have that neutrality.

“The way the proposal for the King Charles portrait was brought to the council in December I believe was designed to be rejected for the purposes of a social media post, rather than get cross-party agreement.

“We as a party would have happily discussed the possibility of the council taking the portrait for the purpose of giving it to an interested local community group.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I’m not sure if that is possible, but I think that would have been a far better option, and I know several local groups that would have jumped at the chance to receive it.

“I dont know how others would have voted on that but I’d have been open to the discussion.