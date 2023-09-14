Local groups and organisations in Mid Ulster District Council are coming together to host a variety of exciting cross-community and cultural events as part of Good Relations Week 2023.

Celebrating this year’s theme ‘Together’, the events form part of a wider programme of activity which will take place across the region between Monday 18th to Saturday 23rd September 2023.

Continuing to build upon the progress already achieved in encouraging and supporting change within our communities, the Good Relations Week programme offers workshops, lectures, panel discussions, feature talks, podcasts, storytelling, new digital content, exhibitions, and other events. Good Relations Week is co-ordinated by the Community Relations Council and supported by The Executive Office as part of the Together: Building a United Community Strategy.

The events are designed to offer a simple but powerful message; that working ‘together’ is the most effective vehicle for tackling the problems our communities face today. As well as serving as testament to the unity achieved within the last 25 years, the brand-new creative programme of events will help address the challenges we are facing now, highlighting issues such as gender inequality, racism and sectarianism, climate change, promoting diversity, barriers to education, shared spaces, peacebuilding and celebrating cultural diversity.

Celebrating Good Relations Week 2023 are Sean McElhatton, Good Relations Officer, Mid Ulster District Council, Chair of the Community Relations Council Martin McDonald MBE, Paula Kelly, Good Relations Officer, Mid Ulster District Council, Jim McArdle, Northern Ireland Executive Office, Chair of Mid Ulster District Council, Councillor Dominic Malloy and Peter Day, Director of Community Engagement at the Community Relations Council. Credit: Simon Graham

Chair of Mid Ulster Council, Councillor Dominic Molloy, said: “The Council is delighted to once again show support for Good Relations Week. It’s wonderful to see local community groups and individuals coming together to celebrate diversity, inclusivity, and showcase how they are working together to build a sustained and shared future in our communities.”

“I hope that the events happening around the Borough act as a starting point, inspiring residents to continue getting together to share experiences and learn from each other. On behalf of the Council I would like to encourage everyone to show their support, get down to a local event.”

Martin McDonald MBE, Chair of the Community Relations Council, said: “I am delighted the incredible work of bringing our communities together is continuing with this year’s Good Relations Week programme.”

