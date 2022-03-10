Mid Ulster groups taking action on climate change

Over £230,000 has been awarded to groups in Northern Ireland who are helping people grow their own produce, reduce waste, learn about repairing and upcycling and improving their local area.

Donaghmore Horticultural Community has been awarded a £2,312 grant to work in partnership with the local primary school to deliver workshops on water conservation and the solar power to P6 and P7 children. Children and volunteers will work with a local artist to install a water feature in the town centre and water butts throughout the town to utilise collected rainwater.

Angela Mullan, Secretary of Donaghmore Horticultural Community said: “Thanks to this National Lottery funding we will be able to install a solar-powered waterfall with an adjoining information board which will be educational for the community and enhance the area.

“We’ll also be able to run workshops with local primary schools to raise awareness of water conservation, renewable energy and climate change. Pupils will be encouraged to use less energy at home and reduce waste. Their knowledge will be passed onto other family members which will help to contribute to a greener planet.”

Another project in the area receiving funding for climate action is Caledon in Bloom. They are using a £7,500 grant to create a pollination garden on unused ground in the village and help educate residents about nature and climate change. The local community will be involved in the development of the garden which will include creating habitats for insects and birds to enhance biodiversity and the natural environment.

Lilac Cancer Support, which manages Coalisland and Loughshore Men's Shed, has been awarded a £5,100 grant to create a community garden with raised beds for vegetable growing and to boost biodiversity. The project will install habitat boxes, bug hotels, beehives and hang plant boxes for native species of flowers that provide nectar for bees. Members of the men’s shed will learn how to look after the garden and bees.

The Speedwell Trust also received a £10,000 grant to run four week-long Eco Summer Schools in Parkanaur Forest for young people to learn about Climate Change and environmental issues. The young people will come together and learn about how they can reduce their environmental impact and build an action plan for steps they can take at home, school and in their local community to address climate change.

Paul Sweeney, The National Lottery Community Fund’s Northern Ireland Chair, said: “Climate change is under the world’s spotlight and people are seriously concerned about issues such as increased energy costs. So, it is encouraging to see people taking action locally across Northern Ireland. We know communities have a big role to play – even small steps can make a big difference.

“Thanks to National Lottery players, we are able to support local climate action, funding innovative projects that are part of the drive towards net zero and that enables people and communities to thrive.”