Full fibre broadband provider Fibrus has announced the next tranche of funding it plans to distribute across Northern Ireland through the Community Foundation NI.

By the end of this year, Fibrus will have offered a total contribution of £120,000 to the fund, offering a lifeline to communities in need across the country.

Community organisations across Mid Ulster are encouraged to apply.

The fund, with the aim of helping address digital poverty in rural areas, has a particular focus on grassroots organisations that support older people and young people (aged 18 and under).

Pictured, from left, are Nicolette Campbell, Cillian Campbell, Linda McMillan (Fibrus), Cillian Campbell, Dawn Weir (Community Foundation NI). Pic: Matt Mackey

Having already provided funding of just under £60,000 since September 2021, nearly 5,000 people have already benefitted from the fund to date.

Two further rounds of funding, totalling £60,0000, will be distributed by the Fibrus Community Fund in 2023, helping to bridge the digital divide.

Some examples of the projects supported so far include the provision of devices to Sensory Kids in Broughshane which has helped children with special needs communicate in a way more comfortable for them, and iPads for St Joseph’s Primary School in Cookstown as additional learning tools for pupils.

The next round has opened and will close on February 20, with an additional round opening in August, the date of which will be confirmed nearer the time.

Speaking as one of the recipients in the last round, Nicolette Campbell of St Joseph’s Primary School Fundraising Group, said: “We were amazed when we were awarded funding from the Fibrus Community Fund to purchase new iPads as learning tools for both in school or at home. We were also able to purchase the application to link these devices straight to the overhead white boards in the school.

“This project allowed us to make IT more accessible to both the young people and their families as we plan to do a school community loan service, along with allowing the young people within the school to use these devices and create digital workshops, increasing confidence and on-line awareness.”

Linda McMillan, Chief People Officer at Fibrus, stressed that they are committed to supporting the communities in which they operate.