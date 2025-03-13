Mid Ulster ladies inspired at second International Women’s Day event at Bellaghy

By The Newsroom
Published 13th Mar 2025, 14:35 BST
Updated 13th Mar 2025, 14:47 BST
Mid Ulster District Council held its second and final event in celebration of International Women’s Day 2025 at Bellaghy on Wednesday.

The sold-out event included speakers, Emma Heatherington, bestselling Irish author, and Vanessa McMinn, registered dietitian, freelance dietitian and sports nutritionist, and Carol Doey acted as MC.

Chair of the Council, Councillor Eugene McConnell, said: “The theme for this year’s International Women’s Day was ‘Accelerate Action’. Acceleration requires all of us—leaders, businesses, communities, and individuals—to take deliberate steps, to challenge outdated systems, and to create real, lasting change.”

Ladies from all across Mid Ulster came out to support the Council’s final International Women’s Day event at Ballyscullion Park, Bellaghy.

1. Inspiring women's event

Ladies from all across Mid Ulster came out to support the Council’s final International Women’s Day event at Ballyscullion Park, Bellaghy. Photo: Supplied

Pictured enjoying the Council’s second International Women’s Day event at Ballyscullion Park, Bellaghy.

2. Inspiring women's event

Pictured enjoying the Council’s second International Women’s Day event at Ballyscullion Park, Bellaghy. Photo: Supplied

Pictured enjoying the Council’s second International Women’s Day event at Ballyscullion Park, Bellaghy.

3. Inspiring women's event

Pictured enjoying the Council’s second International Women’s Day event at Ballyscullion Park, Bellaghy. Photo: Supplied

Pictured enjoying the Council’s second International Women’s Day event at Ballyscullion Park, Bellaghy.

4. Inspiring women's event

Pictured enjoying the Council’s second International Women’s Day event at Ballyscullion Park, Bellaghy. Photo: Supplied

Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Council
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice