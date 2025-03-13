Mid Ulster ladies inspired at second International Women’s Day event at Bellaghy

The sold-out event included speakers, Emma Heatherington, bestselling Irish author, and Vanessa McMinn, registered dietitian, freelance dietitian and sports nutritionist, and Carol Doey acted as MC.
Chair of the Council, Councillor Eugene McConnell, said: “The theme for this year’s International Women’s Day was ‘Accelerate Action’. Acceleration requires all of us—leaders, businesses, communities, and individuals—to take deliberate steps, to challenge outdated systems, and to create real, lasting change.”
Inspiring women's event
Ladies from all across Mid Ulster came out to support the Council’s final International Women’s Day event at Ballyscullion Park, Bellaghy. Photo: Supplied
Pictured enjoying the Council’s second International Women’s Day event at Ballyscullion Park, Bellaghy. Photo: Supplied
Pictured enjoying the Council’s second International Women’s Day event at Ballyscullion Park, Bellaghy. Photo: Supplied
