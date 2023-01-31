Leading local health charity Northern Ireland Chest Heart & Stroke (NICHS) will be lighting up the town red this February to mark National Heart Month and the charity’s annual Red Dress Fun Run.

The Red Dress Fun Run, supported by MACE and Musgrave Marketplace, is the charity’s five kilometre run or walk event which aims to raise funds and awareness for heart disease.

The event coincides with National Heart Month in February, when NICHS will be encouraging people to think about their cardiovascular health and the steps they can take towards a healthier, stronger heart, such as eating healthily and getting active.

Mid Ulster District Council showed their support for the charity by lighting up civic buildings in red, NICHS’s brand colour, tomorrow (Wednesday).

Mid Ulster’s civic buildings lit up in red on Wednesday.

The Chair of Mid Ulster District Council, Councillor Córa Corry, said: “I am pleased that the Council is supporting NI Chest Heart & Stroke by lighting up its civic buildings red.

"Sadly, four people in the North die every day from heart disease, and coronary heart disease is the biggest single cause of premature deaths in the under 75s.

“I would encourage you all to take part in the Red Dress Fun Run event taking place during National Heart Month. It is so important that as a community we raise support and awareness to help reduce these staggering figures.”

Tara Currie, Events and Marketing Manager at NICHS, is urging the public to sign up to the event on February 26 at 11am on the Stormont Estate.

