Mid Ulster man's 'amazing' experience in brutal desert race

Niall described the event run over 155 miles in scorching temperatures as “amazing”.

“At times it was brutal but I just kept pushing it,” he said, recalling the international event which takes place in southern Morocco over six days.

Days two and three saw competitors battle through eight-hour sandstorms which “wiped out” a lot of the 1,000 -strong field.

Niall pictured at the start line of the Marathon des Sables.

“The tent was blown away as well when we finished the stage and I was also trying to cope with blood blisters,” Niall said.

“Normally sandstorms don’t last as long but these were really brutal and mentally I had to put my head down and just keep going.”

On day four Niall was running for 18 hours plus and found it really tough, particularly in the darkness.

He finished the marathon in a very respectable 42 hours and was in the top 400.

Niall battled eight hour sand storms and suffered blood blisters during the marathon.

“I was in with a good bunch of people who kept me going,” he continued. “We were also able to receive text messages from family and friends which meant a great deal to me.”

Niall decided some time ago that he wanted to raise funds for Charis in memory of his mum Thèrèse, who passed away a few years back.

He had been thinking of taking part in the Marathon des Sables for 12 years, and once Covid-19 permitted, he sent off his entry.

The Cookstown man started serious running in 2008 and has completed six marathons.

In preparation for the event he did a few “back-to -back marathons” as part of his training schedule.

The heat chamber at UUJ Jordanstown helped him to acclimatise to the extreme temperatures in the Sahara.

He carried on his back about 6K, and this contained all his food for six days, plus a sleeping bag. The only outside support is water provided at strategic points along the way.

“You have to be very careful with your supplies during the event as they have to do you until the next staging station,” he said.

Niall thanked everyone for their support and contributions to the charity, in particular Lissan Primary School.

He reckons he has now raised about £9,000 for Charis, which could go up to £10,000.

While the Marathon des Sables will always be remembered by Niall, he’s not sure he would want to go through the experience again.

Back home again, he has been catching up with business at his pharmacy in William Street.