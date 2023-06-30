Mid Ulster MLA concerned about ‘potentially dangerous’ algal blooms in Lough Neagh

SDLP MLA for Mid Ulster, Patsy McGlone, has said he is concerned at the prospect of more frequent occurrences of potentially dangerous algal blooms in Lough Neagh.

The recent appearance of potentially dangerous blue-green algae at locations around Lough Neagh has prompted some local councils to put up warning signs in public places.

More detail of the recent algal blooms was revealed by the Northern Ireland Environment Agency (NIEA) in response to an enquiry from him.

He said: “I’ve been approached by fishermen, pet owners, boat owners and members of the general public who are very concerned about changes in Lough Neagh and harm to the environment.

“I passed those concerns on to the Department and received a reply which stated that NIEA had confirmed the presence of potentially dangerous blue-green algae at various locations along Lough Neagh.

“Although the algae is not normally visible in the water, rapid increases in the growth of algal blooms can occur in warmer weather conditions. With climate change likely to continue to produce those conditions in future there has to be a prospect of more frequent occurrences of these algal blooms in the years ahead.

“This is especially true given that, as the letter from NIEA states, the “most recent assessment of water quality status published in 2021 showed that Lough Neagh is at ‘Bad’ Ecological status”, with an excess of nutrient enrichment in the water body which can also exacerbate the blooms.

