Mid Ulster MLA Patsy McGlone calls for streamlining of dog databases to keep animals safe
and live on Freeview channel 276
SDLP representative Patsy McGlone called for a joined-up approach to databases used to record information about pets.
He was speaking during a legislative consent motion on the Pet Abduction Bill in the Assembly on Monday.
Mr McGlone continued: “Legislating for a new offence of pet abduction will recognise the impact on owners and animals of the stress and trauma of abductions.
" In many cases a pet cat or dog is regarded as a treasured member of the family. Their loss goes beyond any monetary value, and they deserve to be treated in law as more than simply property.
“There is also the need to review current microchipping systems and databases so that there is more opportunity to reunite pet and owner or identify the owner of an abused dog. Currently there are a number of different manufacturers producing microchips and databases, but the databases are not always compatible.
"On the rest of the island of Ireland dogs must be microchipped by the age of 12 weeks and registered on one of four approved databases. But while the data on these is synchronised with EuroPetNet, they may not be compatible with the databases used in the North.
"There is a clear need to harmonise the databases used to register dogs, and indeed other pets. The USPCA have proposed a single Microchipping Database which all enforcement agencies, veterinary practices and animal welfare charities could access. I believe the Minister should explore these issues and consider bringing forward the necessary legislation.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.