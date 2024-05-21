Mid Ulster MLA Patsy McGlone calls for streamlining of dog databases to keep animals safe

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Dog databases across Britain and Ireland need to be streamlined to keep animals safe and out of hands of criminals, a Mid Ulster MLA has said.

SDLP representative Patsy McGlone called for a joined-up approach to databases used to record information about pets.

He was speaking during a legislative consent motion on the Pet Abduction Bill in the Assembly on Monday.

Mr McGlone continued: “Legislating for a new offence of pet abduction will recognise the impact on owners and animals of the stress and trauma of abductions.

Staffordshire Bull Terrier Rogue, is held by his owners whilst he waits for a micro-chip to be implanted at the PDSA Pet Hospital From 6th April 2016 it will become law, in the UK, that all dogs should be microchipped and recorded in the National Canine Database. Credit: Getty Images

" In many cases a pet cat or dog is regarded as a treasured member of the family. Their loss goes beyond any monetary value, and they deserve to be treated in law as more than simply property.

“There is also the need to review current microchipping systems and databases so that there is more opportunity to reunite pet and owner or identify the owner of an abused dog. Currently there are a number of different manufacturers producing microchips and databases, but the databases are not always compatible.

"On the rest of the island of Ireland dogs must be microchipped by the age of 12 weeks and registered on one of four approved databases. But while the data on these is synchronised with EuroPetNet, they may not be compatible with the databases used in the North.

