Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Mid Ulster MLA has raised the issue of what he called a “catastrophic failure” of power at Causeway Coast and Glens Council’s Juniper Hill caravan park in Portstewart.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

DUP MLA Keith Buchanan said he had been contacted by constituents who have static caravans in Council’s Juniper Hill site in Portstewart.

Speaking on March 19, Mr Buchanan said he had been working with DUP colleagues on Causeway Coast and Glens Council to “address

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

the concerns of constituents regarding the loss of power to their static caravans”.

Juniper Hill caravan park, Portstewart. CREDIT GOOGLE

He said: “It is my understanding that an assessment has been carried out by the Estates Team on 230 static vans and 90 touring pitches, and a catastrophic failure of the distribution system has been identified.”

Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council said that “pitches servicing 318 static vans experienced intermittent “tripping” of power from February 21; by March 10, 129 of these had had power restored.

"The Park was scheduled to open pitches for nine seasonal vans, eight tents, and 80 motorhome/touring vans on March 14, but these did not have electricity and did not open.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"In addition to the steps taken that have now restored power, Council has given initial approval to the immediate initiation of design, procurement and installation solutions for the electricity supply at Juniper Hill to prevent any future reoccurrence. Exactly what this will entail will be determined by the ongoing investigations.”

Council added that power had been restored on March 26 when static van customers returned and on March 27 for touring customers.