Mid Ulster MLA raises constituents' concerns about power cuts at Juniper Hill caravan site
DUP MLA Keith Buchanan said he had been contacted by constituents who have static caravans in Council’s Juniper Hill site in Portstewart.
Speaking on March 19, Mr Buchanan said he had been working with DUP colleagues on Causeway Coast and Glens Council to “address
the concerns of constituents regarding the loss of power to their static caravans”.
He said: “It is my understanding that an assessment has been carried out by the Estates Team on 230 static vans and 90 touring pitches, and a catastrophic failure of the distribution system has been identified.”
Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council said that “pitches servicing 318 static vans experienced intermittent “tripping” of power from February 21; by March 10, 129 of these had had power restored.
"The Park was scheduled to open pitches for nine seasonal vans, eight tents, and 80 motorhome/touring vans on March 14, but these did not have electricity and did not open.
"In addition to the steps taken that have now restored power, Council has given initial approval to the immediate initiation of design, procurement and installation solutions for the electricity supply at Juniper Hill to prevent any future reoccurrence. Exactly what this will entail will be determined by the ongoing investigations.”
Council added that power had been restored on March 26 when static van customers returned and on March 27 for touring customers.
