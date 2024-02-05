Mid Ulster patients travelling 'more than 40 miles to see out-of-hours GP but no pharmacy on site'

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Councillor Christine McFlynn (Magherafelt DEA) urged the Northern HSC Trust to consider bringing the service back to Magherafelt after outlining how some people had to make a lengthy journey to Antrim to see an GP and then on to Larne to get medication.

Speaking at the January meeting of Mid Ulster District Council, following a presentation by the Trust, the SDLP representative stressed that this situation was really inconvenient.

She commented: “The Trust decided during Covid to move Dalriada. It was in Magherafelt and they decided to move it to Ballymena, and now it’s down in Antrim.

Councillor Christine McFlynn. Picture: Mid Ulster DC.

“If you’re unlucky enough to have to go to Dalriada at night, if you have a relative sick or whatever and you need to go down there to meet somebody down there, yes you’ll be seen, but there’s no on-site pharmacist.

“So if you need a prescription you have to go to Larne to pick up your prescription, which happened to me and a member of my family who were seriously ill and needed a protective medication, and they couldn’t get it anywhere else.