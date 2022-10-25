Mid Ulster ‘pawlitical’ guest discusses Dog Welfare Legislation at Dogs Trust

The DUP member enjoyed a tour of the rehoming centre which included phase one of the rebuild which is currently underway.

He was introduced to some current residents including puppy Oscar, a Jack Russell Terrier/Chihuahua cross who is soon going to his new home.

Dogs Trust staff discussed various dog welfare issues including the current cost of living crisis and how this is affecting both dog owners and the work at the centre.

Keith Buchanan is pictured with Sarah Parks Assistant Manager Administration (holding Oscar) and Marbeth Gilmour, Assistant Manager Operations at Ballymena Rehoming Centre.

In particular the team spoke to Keith about banning third-party sales, dog breeding and the need for robust legislation to regulate rehoming organisations, all of which are necessary to tackle the welfare problems with breeding in Northern Ireland.

Following his visit, he said: “I was delighted to have the opportunity to visit Dogs Trust Ballymena, and discuss with staff current issues impacting dog welfare in the country. We also discussed Lucy’s Law, a Private Members Bill I will be progressing in the NI Assembly to better regulate the sale of puppies and kittens.

"This Bill is aimed at those unscrupulous puppy farmers who not only mistreat animals but also mislead the public by selling animals that are often suffering from considerable health issues or other complications. I wish the Dogs Trust every success in their work.”

Sarah Parks, Assistant Manager Administration at Ballymena said: “We appreciate his commitment to progressing animal welfare legislation at Stormont and thank him for his continued support of our work.”In recent months, Dogs Trust has received a record number of calls from people asking the charity to take in their dogs. As the nation faces its worst financial crisis in decades, Dogs Trust is urgently seeking help for the dogs who will feel the impact. The charity is calling out, in particular, to people with space in their homes and hearts for dogs that are more difficult to find forever homes for, such as big dogs and dogs with challenging behaviour.”