Mid Ulster Pipe Band and Drum Major Championships return to Cookstown
The event returns to the fantastic grounds of Cookstown High School a few minutes from the town centre and will take place on Saturday, June 1, from 10am, with competitions beginning at 11.30am.
Chair of the RSPBANI Mid Ulster Section, Councillor Trevor Wilson said: “We are pleased to see this contest return once again to the town of Cookstown.
“There is an enthusiastic mix of pipe bands and drum majors from the district and the centralised location of Cookstown makes this contest one that nearly all visitors from around Northern Ireland can attend.
"We are, of course, once again indebted to Mid Ulster District Council for this kind support of this event and also our sincere thanks to the principal of Cookstown High School for once again allowing the sound of the pipe and drums and the spectacle of our Drum Majors to fill the air around the school.”
There is ample parking for everyone, including for those who need accessible parking, and plenty of food and drink vendors on the day. Whilst the organisers stress that they like to keep their events free of charge if possible, there is a small charge of £5 per vehicle for anyone wishing to park within the grounds of Cookstown High School.
Hopefully the weather will be good on the day and everyone will have a great day.