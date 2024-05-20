Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Royal Scottish Pipe Band Association Northern Ireland Branch (Mid Ulster Section) with the support of Mid Ulster District Council recently launched the 2024 Mid Ulster Pipe Band & Drum Major Championships.

The event returns to the fantastic grounds of Cookstown High School a few minutes from the town centre and will take place on Saturday, June 1, from 10am, with competitions beginning at 11.30am.

Chair of the RSPBANI Mid Ulster Section, Councillor Trevor Wilson said: “We are pleased to see this contest return once again to the town of Cookstown.

“There is an enthusiastic mix of pipe bands and drum majors from the district and the centralised location of Cookstown makes this contest one that nearly all visitors from around Northern Ireland can attend.

Pictured, from left, are Sam Glasgow MBE (President), Gwyneth Evans (Vice President & Principal, Cookstown High School), Norman Bell (Vice President). Credit: Submitted

"We are, of course, once again indebted to Mid Ulster District Council for this kind support of this event and also our sincere thanks to the principal of Cookstown High School for once again allowing the sound of the pipe and drums and the spectacle of our Drum Majors to fill the air around the school.”

There is ample parking for everyone, including for those who need accessible parking, and plenty of food and drink vendors on the day. Whilst the organisers stress that they like to keep their events free of charge if possible, there is a small charge of £5 per vehicle for anyone wishing to park within the grounds of Cookstown High School.