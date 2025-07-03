Mid Ulster police are 'increasingly concerned' for welfare of missing person Alan Cousley

Police are increasingly concerned for the welfare of Alan Cousley who has gone missing from his Desertmartin home.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They say the 55-year-old has not been seen by family since around midnight on Tuesday, July 1.

Alan is described as being of stocky build, grey receding hairline, and is approximately 6 foot tall.

He is believed to have left his home on foot.

Anyone with information or has seen Alan and can help locate him, contact police on 101 quoting reference 2055.